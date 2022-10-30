Cardinals Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs up field during a 17-yard touchdown run in the first half of a football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Za’Darius Smith had three sacks to help Minnesota’s defense hang on against Kyler Murray, and the Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Dalvin Cook rushed for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown and Kirk Cousins passed for two scores and ran for another for the Vikings (6-1), who stayed unbeaten at home in coach Kevin O’Connell’s rookie year.