The Minnesota Vikings waived Nate Stanley with an injury designation on Tuesday, ending the Menomonie native's hopes of making the team's initial 53-man roster.
Stanley, who starred for the Mustangs before graduating in 2016, spent last season on the Vikings' practice squad and did not appear in any preseason games this year. Minnesota did not disclose the nature of Stanley's injury.
The injury designation means if Stanley clears waivers, he will be placed on Minnesota's injured reserve list. The Vikings opted to keep incumbent starter Kirk Cousins and rookie Kellen Mond as the only two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Minnesota also cut QB Jake Browning on Tuesday.
Stanley was a seventh-round draft pick out of Iowa in 2020. He was cut after his rookie training camp before being signed to the Vikings' practice squad for the duration of last season.
He was caught in the middle of the Vikings quarterbacks' COVID-19 scare this summer, causing him to miss five days of training camp along with Cousins. Mond tested positive in late July, forcing Stanley and Cousins to miss practice and isolate as close contacts. Mond sat out for 10 days.
Still, Mond won the battle for the role of Cousins' backup after going 28 of 51 passing for 310 yards in three preseason games. Browning was the only other reserve quarterback to see game action in the preseason. The undisclosed injury meant Stanley was never fully able to re-establish himself, although he did travel with the team and warm up for the Vikings' preseason finale at Kansas City last Friday.