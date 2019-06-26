Dylan Villalobos loves the big moments. He’s a fiery, hard-throwing reliever who isn’t going to shy away from pressure situations. He’s what Express manager Dale Varsho calls “a bulldog.”
So when starter Matt Verdun loaded the bases in the fourth inning with none out, Varsho went to his dog.
“I like those situations,” Villalobos said.
It was clear. He got a pair of swinging strikeouts and froze Jake Moberg to retire the side.
As he walked off the mound, he pumped his fist into his glove and let out an emotional yell.
“He’s got some intensity to him,” Varsho said. “We love him coming out of the pen.”
It was one of the few moments of celebration in an otherwise rough night for the Express who fell 4-2 to the Mankato MoonDogs on Wednesday night at Carson Park.
Villalobos finished the night with three innings pitched and seven strikeouts. With each passing punchout he muttered to himself, psyching himself up for the next batter.
“It’s something I’m out here working on,” he said. “Last year I didn’t have much emotion, so I’m trying to amp it up a little bit and it seems like it helps me.”
His lone hiccup came in the sixth inning when Tanner Craig rocketed a homer over the right-center field wall for an opposite-field solo shot.
“I had one bad pitch tonight… but other than that I threw the ball where I wanted to,” Villalobos said.
Verdun didn’t have his best stuff right from the get-go. He gave up a pair of runs in the first inning and looked erratic from the start.
In the fourth, his command worsened. He opened the inning by hitting Makato’s James Gargano in the head with a pitch. It was a scary moment for the MoonDogs as Gargano lay on the ground for a few minutes while the Express’ doctor came out to check on him.
After undergoing a quick concussion test, he stayed in the game, although he was eventually pulled to start the fifth.
Two batters after the Gargano hit by pitch, Verdun plunked Mankato’s Cuba Bess, the team’s third hit batter of the night.
“That’s erratic pitching,” Varsho said. “We need to figure out how to throw it more on the outside part of the plate.”
Bess was visibly upset with the pitch and threw his bat to the side in frustration before home plate umpire Mike Car stepped between Bess and the mound to de-escalate the situation.
Verdun got one more batter, but when he walked Michael Perez, Varsho turned to Villalobos.
The Express finished the night with four hit batters, moving them ahead of La Crosse for the most in the Northwoods League with 46.
Offensively, the Express could never get it going against Mankato’s Nick Schmidt. After a one-out single from Matt Bottcher in the first inning, Schmidt sat down Eau Claire’s next 15 batters in order before an error snapped his streak. The mistake didn’t faze Schmidt, who got right back on track by forcing a double-play to end the sixth.
He erased the next three batters in order before Troy Beilsmith opened the eighth with a single. The hit gave the Express some late life, but Eau Claire couldn’t push a run across.
“He was awesome,” Varsho said of Schmidt. “We couldn’t stay off of his curveball. ... He just kept us off balance the whole game.”
With Schmidt out of the game in the ninth due to his pitch count eclipsing 100, the Express were finally able to rally.
Spencer Myers led off the inning with a walk and Bottcher followed with a single. A double play put the Express in dire straits, but Phillip Sikes got Eau Claire on the board with a run-scoring single.
Beilsmith followed with a RBI double that clanked off the left field wall and brought the tying run to the plate. But Eau Claire wouldn’t get any closer.
The Express open a two-game set with the La Crosse Loggers at 6:35 p.m. today at Carson Park. Colt Mink will take the mound for Eau Claire.
Mankato 4, Eau Claire 2
Mankato 200 101 000 — 4 7 2
Eau Claire 000 000 002 — 2 5 4
WP: Nick Schmidt (8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K). LP: Matt Verdun (3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K).
Leading hitters — Eau Claire: Matt Bottcher 2-4, Troy Beilsmith 2-4 (2B). Mankato: Michael Perez 2-3.
Records: Eau Claire 14-16, Mankato 13-17.