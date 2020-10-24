For the third consecutive year, the Fall Creek volleyball team is a regional champion.
This year, the Crickets haven't dropped a playoff set. Most of the time, in fact, things haven't been particularly close.
Fall Creek won a Division 3 regional championship Saturday with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-13 sweep of Ladysmith.
Gianna Vollrath smacked 17 kills on offense for the Crickets, and chipped in defensively with 12 digs. Emma Ryan added 10 kills, and Sam Olson made 26 assists while serving four aces. Emily Madden had 10 digs for the defense.
"I am really proud of how this group of girls has come together since we started in September," Crickets coach Matt Prissel said in a message to the Leader-Telegram. "We missed the opportunity to play in the summer season and the normal fall tournaments and quads and we needed some time to mesh together and get used to playing next to each other. However, now we are playing some of our best volleyball of the season when it matters the most. The girls are doing a fantastic job and they are stepping up each match."
The Crickets improved to 14-2 on the season. They are seeking a second consecutive trip to the state tournament after reaching the Division 3 semifinals last fall.
McDonell 3, Cornell 0: The Macks won a second consecutive Division 4 regional championship with help from seven kills by Destiny Baughman and 21 assists by Maggie Craker. Marley Hughes added six kills, and Lauryn Deetz served four aces for McDonell.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Independence 0: The Lancers swept the match 25-18, 25-15, 25-13 to earn a Division 4 regional title for the second time in the last three years. Annie Oster hit a team-high 13 kills, Erica Oster added 12 of her own and Claire Schierenbeck had 17 assists.
River Falls 3, Chippewa Falls 0: In Division 1, the Cardinals got nine kills each from Paige Steinmetz and Sami Perlberg, but dropped three tight sets to their Big Rivers foe. The Wildcats won 25-20, 25-18, 25-22. Maddy Bauer had 33 assists for the Cardinals, and Isabelle Eslinger made 17 digs.
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Pacelli 1: The Thunder upset the top-seeded hosts by winning each set but the second for a Division 3 regional crown. Osseo-Fairchild broke a 1-1 tie by taking the third and fourth sets in a 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 25-20 victory.
Bloomer 3, St. Croix Central 2: The Blackhawks rallied from a 2-1 deficit for a second consecutive match to clinch a Division 2 regional championship. Bloomer won the fourth set 25-21 to force a fifth, which it took 15-11.
Bella Seibel led the way with 15 kills and 21 digs, and Lexi Post added 10 kills of her own. Amelia Herrick had 25 assists.
Mondovi 3, Whitehall 2: The Buffaloes recovered from going down 2-1, winning the final two sets to win a Division 3 regional title. Mondovi won the fourth set 25-22 and the fifth 15-11.