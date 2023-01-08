Tyler Chamberlain of Eau Claire rolls the ball down the lane at the Chippewa Valley Match Games in Eau Claire on Saturday afternoon.
This past weekend, Wagner's Lanes hosted the 66th annual Chippewa Valley Match Games bowling tournament.
Paul Bober, a native of northern Illinois, won the event this year after defeating Eric Schacht, a Twin Cities native, in the finals by a score of 215-179. Schacht won a purse of $1,500 for his win.
Rounding out the top five finishers was Rob Warren of La Crosse, WI, finishing third, Ryan Savoy of Superior, WI, in fourth and Nick Heilman of La Crosse, WI, placing fifth.
The top two local finishers were Bob Wolfe and Jerry Holldorf.
