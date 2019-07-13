It was a big day for John Vodacek.
The former UW-Eau Claire nationals participant roared down the pavement to a new course record of 4-minutes, 14.4 seconds in besting two-time winner Aaron Easker, the former Blugold All-American to feature the 20th annual running of the Water Street Mile Saturday morning.
“We ran side-by-side through the first quarter,” the former Bloomer High School star said. “Then I pushed the pace and got the lead. I could hear Easker behind me but I rode downhill in.”
The only goal he couldn’t reach was 4:12, the PR of father John Vodacek, who witnessed the race. The elder Vodacek was a national distance contender from Eau Claire in the 1980s-90s.
“This is a shorter racing season and my first race since June and I’m just starting to peak,” said Vodacek, 25, now from Woodbury, Minn. “This means a lot to me in that when I was at Eau Claire, it was a game-changer for me under the coaches.”
His time was 5 tenths of a second better than the former record of 4:14.9 set by Blugold All-American Matt Scott in 2014.
Easker, who won in 2013 and 2015, returned in excellent shape, just a step behind in 4:16.7, his PR for the course.
“I got a lot of help from John, he pulled me along,” said the St. Paul resident who is coming off surgery on his upper hamstring. “I’ve been out of school six years and I just love coming back.”
The women’s winner was Molly Perkins, who will be a senior at UW-Stout the coming school year.
In the 5K event, the winners were Cody Buckli of Wausau and Nikki Bowe of Chippewa Falls.
Overall, there were 262 finishers, 189 in the Mile.
Vodacek and Easker finished comfortably ahead of third place finisher Jake Petri, New Berlin, who had a time of 4:22.6 while Connor Dolan and Chad Couser rounded out the top five.
In taking the female title, Perkins finished 39th overall in 5:30.7, just ahead of Aubrie Ecker who followed in a time of 5:32.7.
“We came here as a group, it was a team weekend,” said Perkins, a native of Brookfield who runs on the track and cross country teams at Stout. She didn’t expect to come away with the gold.
“I was just planning to run a consistent race, see how things go and finish strong,” she said. “It was fun and I feel good.”
Rounding out the top five were Elizabeth Cisewski, Alanna Huggett and Emma Drangstveit, all of Eau Claire who finished within a second of each other.
After running a 4:55 mile, Buckli ran out in the 5K along with Andrew Pathos of Elk Mound and Andrew Selseth of Eau Claire.
“We ran together most of the way but I was able to pull away in the last quarter mile,” said Buckli, a 26-year old former Wausau East runner.
Pathos finished second in 18:38 with Selseth following in 18:45.
Like Buckli, Bowe was coming off Grandma’s Marathon at Duluth three weeks ago but was fresh. After a 5:56 mile, she came back strong in the 5K to finish ninth overall in 22:06, finishing ahead of Osseo’s Kari Herman, who had a time of 22:41.
“I just started running three years ago and I wouldn’t be doing it if not for the people I hang out with and run with,” said the 31-year old Bowe who has become one of the area’s leading female runners.