Brayden Sonnentag of Cadott brought home his fourth gold medal from the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, becoming one of only 26 wrestlers in Wisconsin to accomplish this feat.

Brayden was not the only Sonnentag on the stands for Cadott, though. Iszybelle Sonnentag took second on the girls’ side of the tournament. Also on the podium for Cadott were Tristan Drier, who took third, Cole Pfeiffer and Levi Lindsay with fourth, and Dawson Webster who took fifth.