Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag on the podium after his victory over Fennimore’s Ian Crapp during in the division three 132-pound championship match Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc. Sonnentag would escape with a 1-0 victory to secure his fourth state championship.
Eau Claire North’s Shelly Pullman takes down Poynette’s Emerson Miller during their girls 138-pound consolation semifinal Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc. Bullman would win by 13-6 decision.
Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag on the podium after his victory over Fennimore’s Ian Crapp during in the division three 132-pound championship match Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc. Sonnentag would escape with a 1-0 victory to secure his fourth state championship.
Photo by Derek Montgomery
Eau Claire North’s Shelly Pullman takes down Poynette’s Emerson Miller during their girls 138-pound consolation semifinal Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc. Bullman would win by 13-6 decision.
Brayden Sonnentag of Cadott brought home his fourth gold medal from the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, becoming one of only 26 wrestlers in Wisconsin to accomplish this feat.
Brayden was not the only Sonnentag on the stands for Cadott, though. Iszybelle Sonnentag took second on the girls’ side of the tournament. Also on the podium for Cadott were Tristan Drier, who took third, Cole Pfeiffer and Levi Lindsay with fourth, and Dawson Webster who took fifth.
Kellan Aure from Menomonie also found himself with a gold medal, taking home the first-place win on a 5-1 decision ove Bryan Winans of Kaukauna.
Also on the stand for Menomonie was Brayten Casey, who took second place in the 113-pound weight class.
For the Regis/Altoona co-op, Caden Weber took third place, wrestling in the consolation bracket Saturday and winning by a 5-2 decision over Blake Thiry of Prairie du Chien.
On the girls’ side, Shelly Bullman brought the bronze back to Eau Claire North, taking third in the 138-pound weight class.
Kendra Hamman of the Bloomer/Colfax co-op brought back fifth.
As for other preps postseasons this weekend, we saw two rounds of the WIAA girls’ basketball tournament, and the number of teams still in the running has slimmed down quite a bit.
Friday hosted the first round, and many area teams did very well.
Eau Claire Memorial 64, Appleton North 58
Hudson 69, Eau Claire North 62
Menomonie 56, Hayward 31
Prescott 72, Bloomer 44
Elk Mound 71, Stanley-Boyd 37
Altoona 47, Adams-Friendship 35
Phillips 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30
Colfax 46, Unity 299
Cadott 65, Cameron 42
Neillsville 49, Mondovi 33
Osseo-Fairchild 88, Abbotsford 63
Durand-Arkansaw 46, Regis 43
Fall Creek 54, Augusta 36
McDonell 65, Owen-Withee 34
Blair-Taylor 74, Wonewoc-Center 24
Royall 62, Cochrane-Fountain City 53
Alma Center Lincoln 42, Cashton 25
Hillsboro 58, Alma/Pepin 27
The winners of Friday’s games went on to play again Saturday night, paring down the brackets even further.
Eau Claire Memorial 55, Hudson 46
Menomonie 70, La Crosse Central 55
Elk Mound 53, Wisconsin Dells 49
West Salem 56, Altoona 44
Colfax 56, Cadott 35
Neillsville 59, Osseo-Fairchild 43
Fall Creek 54, Durand-Arkansaw 36
McDonell 61, Turtle Lake 44
Blair Taylor 69, Royall 37
Hillsboro 70, Alma Center Lincoln 56
Winners of Saturday’s matchups will play again Thursday,and the Sectional Championships will be held Saturday, March 4.
On the hockey side of things, the Chippewa Valley had its eyes on the Menomonie-RAM Hockey matchup Saturday. Menomonie took RAM 3-2 and is headed to the state tournament. The Mustangs will Play New Richmond at 10 a.m. Thursday in Middleton.
Heading into this week, the girls’ playoffs will start to wrap up as they head toward the state tournament next week.
This week also brings the start of the boys’ basketball tournament, with the first round of games taking place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
This weekend also hosts the state gymnastics tournament, where the Chippewa Falls and Hudson teams will compete against other state teams.