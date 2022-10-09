Chippewa Falls out-rushed Memorial 220 yards to 48 on its way to a 28-20 victory over the Old Abes Friday night at Carson Park. Cardinal quarterback Mason von Haden was out passed by memorial’s Ryan Thompson 154-45 in the game. Chippewa Falls will post Superior this coming Friday, and Memorial will head to Menomonie.
The Mustangs are currently 2-4 in the conference after losing to River Falls 20-15. The 5-1 Hudson Raiders were victorious over Superior by a score of 31-6 Friday evening. New Richmond beat Eau Claire North 28-14. The Huskies host River Falls this Friday, and boast a 2-4 conference record.
Cloverbelt
There are some in the Chippewa Valley who might consider Fall Creek’s 31-8 victory over Durand-Arkansaw Friday night something of an upset. The win moved the Crickets to a 4-2 record to tie with the Panthers. Fall Creek
will be at home against Fairchild Osseo-Fairchild this week.
Over in Elk Mound Mondovi out-rushed the Mounders 254-105 on the way to a 37-6 win. Elk Mound heads to Stanley-Boyd this week, and Mondovi is scheduled to host DurandArkansaw
Central Wisconsin Conference-West
McDonell remains undefeated atop the conference, and senior Dale Tetrault added another 637 receiving yards to his career. The Macks are scheduled to host Prairie Farm this week at Dorais Field.
Dunn- St. Croix
the Spring Valley Cardinals stayed undefeated in the DSC With a 28-13 victory over Cadott. The Cards host Elmwood/Plum City this week. The Hornets, who are currently fourth in conference standings will host third-place Boyceville.