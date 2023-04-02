UWEC Lacrosse

Sophomore midfielder Alexie Romanellicompetes against Hamline University at Simpson Field on March 29. 

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

Though we are technically well into spring, the weather in the Chippewa Valley has looked more like winter the past few weeks, which is not boding well for the beginning of spring sports seasons.

The War on I-94 women’s lacrosse matchup between UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout, has been postponed for the second time this season due to field conditions. The matchup was initially scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at UW-Stout, and was then moved to Sunday, April 2 at UW-Eau Claire’s Simpson Field, with Stout remaining as the home team for the contest.