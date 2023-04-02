Though we are technically well into spring, the weather in the Chippewa Valley has looked more like winter the past few weeks, which is not boding well for the beginning of spring sports seasons.
The War on I-94 women’s lacrosse matchup between UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout, has been postponed for the second time this season due to field conditions. The matchup was initially scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at UW-Stout, and was then moved to Sunday, April 2 at UW-Eau Claire’s Simpson Field, with Stout remaining as the home team for the contest.
The UW-Eau Claire Women’s Lacrosse Twitter page shared a photo of the snow-covered Simpson Field Saturday evening, with the caption “Tomorrow's game has been rescheduled,” accompanied by a thumbs-down emoji. A makeup date has yet to be determined.
The two teams are still scheduled to meet Wednesday night at Simpson Field, though this contest is a separate event from the aforementioned postponed match.
Another Blugold-Blue Devil meeting has been postponed twice now as well. The baseball doubleheader between UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout was set for Saturday, April 1, but was rescheduled to be played on Monday, April 3 at First National Bank of River Falls Field in River Falls.
UW-Eau Claire Athletics announced Sunday that the doubleheader has been postponed, with a rescheduled date yet to be determined.
Also postponed due to weather was UW-Eau Claire’s softball doubleheader at Luther College. UW-Stout’s track and field teams were set to compete at the Hamline Invitational, which was canceled, as was the Viterbo Golf Invite that the Blue Devils were set to compete at. The Eau Claire men’s tennis team also had their match at the University of Chicago canceled.
There were, however, a few events that did go on. The Stout softball team made its way to the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational in Bloomington, Illinois, where they took on DePauw University Saturday. The Blue Devils won 3-2.
On Sunday, the Blue Devils fell to Illinois Wesleyan 8-0. Wartburg took Stout 7-6 in a hard-fought match.
UW-Eau Claire’s softball team also hit the road to take on Central College (Iowa), ultimately falling to Central 8-2 in the first matchup and 6-5 in the second.
UW-EC men’s tennis did get to play one of their opponents this past weekend, taking Lake Forest (Ill.) 5-4.
As for preps, a few area teams were still able to play their matches, despite a swath of cancellations due to weather and field conditions.
On Friday night, Colfax took Glenwood City in softball 12-2 at the Valley Sports Academy facility in Lake Hallie.
On Saturday, at the High School Challenge in Mauston, Mondovi took Cameron 11-0 in softball. Bloomer bested Cameron 32-0 and bested Spooner 20-2.