OSSEO — Altoona coach Chad Hanson understands how quickly fortunes can change when it comes to high school football. At his previous job at Greenwood/Granton, he went winless in 2009 and won a Division 7 state championship two years later.
He’s been clear since the start of last year that the Railroaders were a two-year project. Last year’s team, which struggled to a 0-5 season, had only one senior as players from the three other classes all got time on the field.
Now in the second year of the plan, it appears everything is coming together.
Backed by a massive showing on the ground, led by Colin Boyarski with 215 yards and two touchdowns, the Rails rolled to a 46-12 road victory against Osseo-Fairchild Friday night. Altoona is 2-0 entering conference play, the program’s best start to the season since 2016.
According to Hanson, it was the work prior to the season that’s helped the group take the next step.
“It comes down to the kids’ hard work in the offseason,” Hanson said. “That’s the difference between this year and last year and this year and the year before and this year and the recent past at Altoona. These kids really in the offseason said we’re going to change things and we’re going to work hard. That’s what they’ve done. And then when they get on the field and adversity hits, they fall back on the fact that they were together working hard at 6 a.m. in January and at 6 a.m. in April.”
A year older, Altoona brings a physicality that was lacking in 2020. The O-line is entirely made up of seniors now, and they dominated in the trenches on Friday. It didn’t matter who was running behind them, they made space. Boyarski was the most frequent beneficiary, finding success in Altoona’s option attack right out of the gate.
The Railroaders’ first 12 offensive plays ended in the hands of Boyarski, who utilized his line and the deception Altoona’s playbook creates to his advantage. He ran 65 yards to the house on his team’s second offensive play of the day, a sign of things to come.
“Our offensive line, you can tell the work they’ve put in this offseason,” Boyarski said.
Ramblers refuse to budge
No matter what Bloomer threw at it, the Regis defensive front just wouldn’t move.
It made for tough sledding on Saturday night.
The Ramblers didn’t budge defensively, highlighting a standout showing in a 49-0 shutout victory over Bloomer at Carson Park.
Regis held Bloomer to 32 yards of offense. The Ramblers allowed just one first down all night.
Blackhawks coach John Post put it succinctly: “What we planned to do just didn’t work at all,” he said. “They were just too good.”
Helping Regis’ cause: Bloomer spent much of the game deep in its own territory as the Ramblers kept them pinned, either through turnovers or penalties. It set up some short fields for Regis, who capitalized on nearly every chance.
Six times, Regis started a drive inside Bloomer’s 40-yard line. In all but two of those opportunities, the Ramblers scored on their first play.
“We were able to get some quick scores with the short field,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “We had some adjustments that we made at halftime to what they were doing to us, and that opened things up a little bit.”
Bloomer couldn’t find a rhythm offensively. The absence of starting quarterback Jack Strand didn’t help. The experienced signal caller was missing with an injury, forcing the Blackhawks to turn to inexperience at a couple of positions.
“There’s no excuses,” Post said. “We did what we could to put a team on the field. We played the best team, I assume, that we’ll play this year with pretty much two-thirds of the team. But they would’ve beaten us with our full team. There’s no doubt in my mind they’re a better team, we knew that coming in.”
Zander Rockow found the end zone twice for the Ramblers, breaking off scoring runs of 15 and 16 yards. Kendon Krogman threw for two scores and finished with 90 yards passing.
Volleyball squads shine at tourneys
Local volleyball teams had strong showings at tournaments across the state over the weekend.
Fall Creek won the Marathon Invite, Osseo-Fairchild was victorious in Black River Falls, and Chippewa Falls placed second at the 40-team UW-Stout Sprawl.
The Crickets went 5-0 to win in Marathon, taking every match but one in straight sets. Gianna Vollrath led the way with 50 kills and 30 digs, but Fall Creek got contributions from all over. Sam Olson dished 54 assists and made 30 digs, Tori Marten hit 20 kills and Hannah Herrem came up with 56 digs.
Osseo-Fairchild went unbeaten to win its tournament in Black River Falls, knocking off Immanuel Lutheran along the way in a matchup of two of last year’s state tournament qualifiers.
Chippewa Falls reached the championship of the Sprawl before falling to state power River Falls in straight sets.
The Cardinals settled for second place, going 2-1 on Saturday. They defeated Menomonie and Mosinee to reach the championship. Sophie Robinson led Chi-Hi with 22 kills. Paige Steinmetz added 20 kills and 30 digs, and Sami Perlberg chipped in with 17 kills and 24 digs.
RiverHawks outpace Old Abes
A week after being shut out in its season opener, the Eau Claire Memorial football team was finally able to manufacture some offense.
This time, slowing down the opposition proved to be the issue.
La Crosse Central’s aerial attack dazzled as the RiverHawks put up 34 points in the first half en route to a 48-21 victory over the Old Abes on Saturday at Carson Park.
“They’re just so good and so sound, so well-coached,” Memorial coach Rob Scott said. “You have to defend the whole field because they can stretch you vertically and horizontally, and they can make you pay. There were some times were we defended them well today, and others where they made us pay.”
RiverHawks quarterback Mason Herlitzke put on a show, throwing for 263 yards and three touchdowns on 12 completions. When the Old Abes would commit to stopping the mobile signal caller, Central running back Ethan Shepard found plenty of room to work with. He ran for 83 yards and three touchdowns.
It was a combo that, along with Central’s workhorses in the trenches, Memorial couldn’t stop enough.
“I think it all starts up front with the offensive line,” said Central coach Mitch Olson, a Chippewa Falls graduate. “Obviously we’ve got a lot of playmakers, and I don’t think a lot of people realize just how important our offensive line is to us and how well they played today.”
Ryan Thompson ran for a touchdown and threw another for Memorial. Jack Redwine also caught a touchdown.
Longbella wins CVGA finale
Chippewa Falls’ Thomas Longbella won the Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s Tournament of Champions on Saturday at Eau Claire Country Club.
Longbella carded a 69 to hold off Shane Barnes by one stroke.
It continued a strong run of play for Longbella, who took the first step in pursuit of a professional golf career this week.
The McDonell graduate qualified for the First Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour by placing 25th at a pre-qualifying tournament in Madison, Miss.
Longbella carded a three-round score of 205, finishing 5 under par to tie for 25th. The top 32 golfers advanced to the First Stage.
The First Stage takes place at 12 different sites in late September. The top golfers will move on to the Second Stage before the field is trimmed down for the finals. Each golfer who qualifies for the finals earns a Korn Ferry Tour card.
The Korn Ferry Tour is a developmental circuit for the PGA Tour.