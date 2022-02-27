Seven area girls basketball teams earned regional championships on Saturday, punching their tickets to the sectional semifinals.
Altoona won an all-local matchup in the Division 3 regional finals, defeating Elk Mound 49-32 for the championship. Josie Rondestvedt scored 14 points and Lindsey Hendricks added 10 for the Rails.
Third-seeded Altoona will take on top-seeded West Salem in the sectional semifinals on Thursday in Wisconsin Dells.
Rice Lake and Menomonie are set for a Big Rivers meeting in the Division 2 sectional semis after each won a regional title last weekend. Menomonie defeated La Crosse Central 51-32 in the finals behind 17 point from Emma Mommsen. Rice Lake beat La Crosse Logan 61-36 with help from Eliana Sheplee's 20 points.
Fall Creek returned to the sectional semis after upsetting Western Cloverbelt champion Osseo-Fairchild in the regional finals. The fifth-seeded Crickets beat the top-seeded Thunder 44-40, with Tori Marten scoring 11 points. They'll face second-seeded Neillsville on Thursday.
Defending sectional champion McDonell won a Division 5 regional crown with a 58-33 victory over Clear Lake. Lauryn Deetz scored 16 points in the win. The Macks will face second-seeded Prairie Farm in Colfax on Thursday.
Second-seeded Blair-Taylor also earned a regional championship in Division 5, defeating Eleva-Strum 72-38. Ladysmith, a No. 2 seed in Division 4, beat Cumberland 49-35 in the regional finals.
Each sectional semifinal is set for Thursday, with the sectional finals following on Saturday.
Gymnasts qualify for state
The Eau Claire Memorial/North gymnastics team qualified for the state tournament for the second consecutive year, placing second at Saturday's sectional in Marshfield.
Eau Claire took second behind sectional champion Holmen. Both teams moved on to the state meet. Emma Loen was the sectional champion on the balance beam and placed second on the uneven bars to take second place in the all around standings.
Chippewa Falls' Ava Krista and Lilly Schultz both qualified for state in the all around, and Riley Hinke punched her ticket on the balance beam.
In Division 2, Menomonie's Sophie Sobota qualified for state on the vault and floor exercise. Rice Lake's Avery Ash qualified in the all-around.
Old Abes sweep city series
It is not often that intracity rivals have three chances to play each other in one season. The Eau Claire North girls basketball team traveled to Memorial to face the Old Abes, their crosstown and Big Rivers conference rivals, in a regional semifinal Friday night. Memorial came out on top for the third time this season, this time by a score of 69-45.
Memorial head coach Brandon Fanning indicated he was looking forward to watching his team play the winner of the game between Superior and DC Everest. Junior Lily Cayley credited her team’s success for the evening with everyone on the Old Abes’ squad having a role, “Whether it be on the bench, or on the floor.”
It was obvious from the grins on the coach and player faces at the end of the game that the Old Abes were pleased with the outcome. Fanning explained his belief that good defense can lead to good offense.
UWEC wrestlers reach NCAAs
The UW-Eau Claire wrestling team used home-gym advantage to full effect over the weekend, sending five athletes to the NCAA championships through qualifying at the McPhee Center.
Jake Drexler won a regional title at 149 pounds, becoming the first Blugold regional champion since 2018. Tyler Fleetwood and Chase Schmidt both earned runner-up finishes to qualifying for nationals, and Jared Stricker and Zach Sato are also headed to the NCAAs.
The Blugolds took second as a team.
Crickets rally in Crossover
The Fall Creek boys basketball team overturned a 20-point deficit on Saturday, rallying to defeat Columbus Catholic 86-85 in the Cloverbelt Crossover championship in Neillsville.
The Crickets trailed by 16 at halftime but stormed back to tie the game with four minutes remaining. Fall Creek trailed by one with just under 30 seconds to play, but Bo Vollrath made a basket with eight seconds left to give the Crickets the win.
Soren Johnson scored 23 points for the Crickets, and Ben Kelly and Vollrath added 20 and 19, respectively.
Stanley-Boyd took second place by defeating Neillsville 58-53 in the second-place game. Brady Potaczek led the way with 17 points.
Blugolds reach WIAC title game
The UW-Eau Claire men's hockey team knocked off second-seeded UW-River Falls twice over the weekend to reach the WIAC championship game.
The Blugolds edged the Falcons 3-2 in overtime on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Readman scored the winner in the overtime victory.
Eau Claire will take on top-seeded UW-Stevens Point in the WIAC championship on Saturday.
The Blugolds women's team also reached the WIAC championship, sweeping two games from UW-Stevens Point on Friday and Saturday. Eau Claire won 3-2 and 5-0.
The Blugold women will take on UW-River Falls in the WIAC championship on Saturday.
WIAC titles decided
Several local competitors took home conference titles from last weekend's WIAC indoor track and field championships in Platteville.
Noah Reedy (pole vault) and Carolyn Shult (3,000 meters) both won titles for UW-Eau Claire, along with the Blugolds' men's 400 relay team. UW-Stout's Kevin Ruechel (shot put), Mason Barth (heptathlon) and Grace Maurer (400) won championships for the Blue Devils.