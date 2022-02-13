The Cadott and Whitehall wrestling teams won regional championships over the weekend, highlighting a strong postseason showing from the area's wrestlers on Saturday.
Cadott won in its home gym, holding off runner-up Glenwood City to claim a Division 3 regional title. The Hornets got individual championships from Logan Harel, Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels.
Glenwood City's Wyatt Unser, Ian Radintz and Gabe Knops won titles. Boyceville had champions in Ira Bialzik, Tyler Dormanen and Sabastian Nielson. Nathan Zarins won a championship for Thorp.
At Durand, Whitehall had four individual champions to secure the team regional championship in Division 3. Durand also had four champions in Michael Strasser, Joey Baker, Landen Lindstrom and Ethan Brunner. Cody Wagner and Alan George were winners for Mondovi.
In Division 1, Eau Claire Memorial's Christian Franchuk won a 138-pound title at New Richmond. Menomonie had title-winners in Kellan Aure and Cody Kwak.
At a Division 2 regional hosted by Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal, Regis/Altoona produced three champions. Deaglan O'Connell, Brayden Albee and Caden Weber all achieved the feat. Bloomer/Colfax's Luke Blanchard and Bowen Rothbauer took first place too.
In Division 2 at Northwestern, Rice Lake's Carter Schulz won a regional title at 113 pounds.
Swimmers and divers headed to state
Several local swimmers and divers punched their tickets to the state tournament during sectional action on Saturday.
The Eau Claire Alliance's 200-yard freestyle relay team of Gabe Secker, Thomas Merkatoris, Joe Schlitz and Briggs Reinke won a sectional title in Hudson. Chippewa Falls' Ryan Beranek was the sectional champion in the 100 breaststroke.
The Eau Claire Alliance's 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays also qualified for state, along with diver Cade Sorensen. The Alliance finished second in the team standings.
In Division 2, Menomonie's Dylan Norby (diving) and Kevin Leach (500 freestyle) both won sectional titles. Dylan Foslid (diving) and Kody Kazmarek (200 individual medley) also advanced to state, and Leach will compete in two events after also qualifying in the 200 freestyle.
Rice Lake's Jacob Jondreau and Carson Donze will both compete on the diving board at state.
Colfax nears D-SC title
The Colfax and Elk Mound girls basketball teams entered their Friday game at Colfax High School with identical conference records, and the Vikings took a big step toward a Dunn-St. Croix title with a 50-29 victory over the Mounders.
The win gives the Vikings a one-game lead over Elk Mound and Durand in the Dunn-St. Croix with two games left to play.
"I told them all week," Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer said, "we have to make sure we come ready to play."
She also indicated pride in her team’s defensive ability to effectively limit Elk Mound's top scorers. The Vikings held every Mounder in single digits in the points column. Sarauer credited her bench with some good play, too, naming Jeanette Hydukovich, Aynsley Olson, and Molly Heidorn as significant contributors.
Emilee Burcham-Scofield led the scoring for Colfax with 17 points; Tori Blaskowski led Elk Mound with her nine points.
It took four minutes for Elk Mound to score, with the drought ending thanks to a free throw from Ellie Schiszik. The visiting Mounders put another two points on the scoreboard thanks to Olivia Schreiber. Given the pressure Colfax applied defensively, it was obvious, as Sarauer said after the game, "we didn't want to share (the conference championship)."
Career milestones passed
McDonell's Lauryn Deetz and Blair-Taylor's Abby Thompson both joined the 1,000-point club in their prep careers over the weekend.
Deetz achieved the feat with 26 points against Cadott on Friday. Thompson passed the mark in a Friday game against Augusta, scoring 17 points.
In Saturday's win over Immanuel Lutheran, Luke Webb became Elmwood/Plum City's all-time leading scorer. He scored 22 in the win and has 1,042 for his career. He already led the Wolves in career rebounds, blocks and assists.
Hall boosts Blugolds
Cade Hall made a go-ahead layup with 54 seconds left, and the UW-Eau Claire men's basketball team held on for a 60-59 win over UW-Stevens Point on Saturday at Zorn Arena.
Eau Claire held an 11-point lead at various points throughout the second half, but the Pointers surged back. They took a 59-58 lead on Garrett Nelson's layup with 2:11 remaining.
The Pointers had three shots to take the lead in the final minute, but missed them all.
Hall and Michael Casper both scored 16 points for the Blugolds.
The UW-Eau Claire women slipped up in Stevens Point, falling to the Pointers 69-55 on Saturday. Stevens Point outscored the Blugolds 23-11 in the final quarter to pull away.
A 7-0 run midway through the fourth quarter gave the Pointers enough breathing room to see out the victory. The defeat kept the Blugolds in third place in the WIAC with one game left to play.
Jessie Ruden scored 23 points for Eau Claire.
Warhawks sweep Blue Devils
The UW-Stout men's and women's basketball teams were swept at the hands of UW-Whitewater on Saturday.
The women's game pitted the top two teams in the WIAC head to head, but the Warhawks ran away with a 87-56 victory. The Blue Devils couldn't keep up as Whitewater shot 44% from the field.
Anna Mutch scored 12 points for Stout and Lizzy Olsem added 11.
The Stout men fell 81-67 after Whitewater pulled away in the second half. The Blue Devils couldn't overcome 36 points from Whitewater's Derek Gray.
The Blue Devils were within two points of the lead early in the second half, but an 11-0 run for the Warhawks established a double-digit lead.
Lovell Williams and Armani Tinsley scored 14 points apiece for Stout.