AUGUSTA — One second, Augusta football seemed doomed to a heartbreaking loss. The next, the Beavers were back in business.
The squad was driving down four points in the final two minutes against Pepin/Alma Friday night, looking to keep its undefeated campaign alive. But, just after getting inside the Eagles' 10-yard line, the ball popped loose and the visitors jumped on it. With 1:09 remaining, Alma/Pepin had its opportunity to run out the clock.
One play later, fortunes turned again. This time it was the Eagles who fumbled, setting Augusta up to score a go-ahead touchdown with 52 seconds remaining. One final defensive stand from the Beavers sealed a 22-20 triumph, playoff eligibility and a major gain in the battle for the Dairyland Conference crown.
It also ended an emotional roller coaster for everyone involved.
"The last two minutes are kind of a blur, to be honest," said Augusta coach Derek Boldt, minutes after getting a Gatorade shower from his players. "I'll think about it tomorrow when I gather myself a little bit."
Pepin/Alma took its third lead of the night with 4:38 remaining in the fourth, with Demetrius Bregmann capping off a monster drive personally with a 3-yard run to the end zone. With the run-heavy nature of both teams, it was reasonable to think Augusta would get just one chance to answer.
That opportunity started out well, with the Beavers' drive launching at their own 40-yard line. Jackson Laxson earned a trio of short advantages before Marcus Livingston ripped off a run for 38 yards, getting Augusta to its foe's 11. The first of back-to-back fumbles happened on the very next play, muting a previously enthusiastic home crowd.
When Pepin/Alma fumbled, the volume turned back up. And two plays later, the Augusta staff dialed up a pass play from the 9-yard line that lifted the Beavers to victory.
QB Brennan King dropped back out of the shotgun, then just before the Pepin/Alma defense got to him hopped up in the air to throw a pass to the middle of the end zone to Tyler Brixen.
Abes get first win
In a game mired by fumbles, the ball hit the turf 12 times between Eau Claire Memorial and Superior on Friday night. None were more important than when the pigskin popped out with five and a half minutes left to go at Carson Park.
Gavin Gerber knocked the ball out of a Superior ball-carrier's hands deep in Spartans territory, and Jack Redwine dove on it to give Eau Claire Memorial the golden opportunity it needed. The Old Abes, trailing 9-6, took over with a chance to take the lead.
A minute later, Reese Woerner converted the turnover into points with a go-ahead, 12-yard touchdown run to complete a Memorial rally for a 12-9 victory over Superior — the Old Abes' first win of the season.
"It's good to get the monkey off our back, for sure," Redwine said. "We went down in the second half, but we stayed high and momentum carried us to a win."
That momentum helped the Old Abes (1-5, 1-3) recover from a 9-0 deficit. Memorial scored all of its points in the fourth quarter, riding a defense that gave its finest showing of the season.
Ryan Thompson threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Peter Albert to cut the Spartans' lead to 9-6 with 5:22 left in the final quarter. Then the Old Abe defense did what it had done all night, producing the most pivotal play of its season in short order.
On the first play of Superior's ensuing drive, Gerber knocked the ball loose and Redwine covered it up at the Spartans' 34-yard line to give the Old Abes a chance to win when just minutes earlier it looked improbable.
"I know Gerber likes to strip the ball, he's good at that," Redwine said. "So I was expecting it and watching for the ball. I saw it pop out and fell on it."
It took only four more plays for the Old Abes to grab their first lead of the night. Woerner bounced around the secondary before breaking into the end zone with the go-ahead touchdown.
Miland sets record
There's a new single-game rushing record at Eleva-Strum courtesy of Wyatt Miland. Miland ran for 353 yards on 25 carries in the Cardinals' 39-18 win over Independence/Gilmanton on Friday, breaking Brandon Nelson's old mark. Miland scored four touchdowns for the Cardinals.
Blugolds fall to Albion
The UW-Eau Claire football team came close to notching its best start to a season since 2007, but the Blugolds will have to settle for a winning record in nonconference play instead.
Eau Claire fell to Albion 23-20 on Saturday in Albion, Mich., seeing a first-half lead slip away after halftime to the unbeaten Britons. It meant the Blugolds will take a 2-1 record into the opening week of WIAC play next Saturday.
The Blugolds led 17-16 at halftime, but Albion found the decisive score when Justin Thomas threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Thomas midway through the third quarter. It put the Britons ahead 23-17, and their defense did enough the rest of the way to hold on for a victory.
Eau Claire pulled to within three points of the lead on Brady Frantal's 36-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter, but couldn't get another breakthrough the rest of the way. The Blugolds saw two drives end in field goals, including a long 12-play, 71-yard march down the field that stalled out at the Albion 9-yard line.
"The biggest thing was our defense kept them out of the end zone," Britons coach Dustin Beurer said on the Albion online broadcast. "Our defense kept making them count in threes. That's the goal of our defense, if they're going to move the football, bend but don't break. Make them count in threes and we're going to win some games."