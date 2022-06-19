The first derby between Eau Claire’s two Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League teams went to the defending champions.
Bateaux FC held off its new rival Union Eau Claire FC in a 1-0 victory on Sunday in Eau Claire. David Ripplinger scored the game’s only goal on a penalty kick in the 37th minute and Bateaux held on from there.
Bateaux is the two-time defending champion in the WPASL, while Union Eau Claire joined the league this year. Many of Union Eau Claire’s players formerly played for Bateaux, adding a layer of intrigue to the rivalry.
It was Union Eau Claire’s first defeat of the season.
Express’ streak snapped
After winning six straight games heading into the weekend, the Eau Claire Express dropped a two-game series against La Crosse on Friday and Saturday.
The Loggers won 7-5 on Friday and 9-5 on Saturday. Charlie Szykowny hit a grand slam for the Express in Friday’s defeat. Ben Taxdahl had three hits and two RBIs in Saturday’s game.
Eau Claire has the day off Monday before returning to action with a road game at St. Cloud on Tuesday night.
Eau Claire goes 2-2
The Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 Legion 19U baseball team went 2-2 at the Burnsville Snakepit Tournament over the weekend.
Eau Claire defeated the Minneapolis Millers and Burnsville Cobras for its two victories. Tyson Allen pitched six strong innings in the win over Minneapolis, striking out eight. Dylan O’Connell hit a double and a triple.
Christian Schaller struck out seven across five innings to earn the victory against Burnsville. Jack Redwine had a pair of hits, including a double, and Will Thibodeau drove in two runs.
Sturgeons continue hot start
The Jim Falls Sturgeons improved to 7-3 in the Chippewa River Baseball League with a 2-0, 1-0 sweep of the Eau Claire Rivermen on Sunday.
Will Jacobson pitched a complete-game shutout in Game 1, striking out two. Mike Mauer replicated the feat in Game 2, holding the Rivermen to four hits while fanning three.
Tilden swept a doubleheader against Beef River on Saturday, 10-0, 1-0. Lucas Steinmetz hit a double and a triple while driving in two runs for the Tigers in Game 1. Noah Hanson had two hits, including a double, in the second game.