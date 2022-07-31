For the third year in a row, Bateaux FC stands alone.
Bateaux defeated rival Union Eau Claire FC 3-2 on Sunday at Bollinger Fields to win the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League championship for a third consecutive season. Entering the day, Bateaux needed to beat Union Eau Claire and have Lobos FC lose to Hayward. Both happened, giving the two-time defending champions another title on a wild day to close out the campaign.
This year’s title required contributions from players who weren’t part of the last two. There was notable roster turnover between last year’s team and this year’s iteration. It didn’t affect the high standard the club holds itself to though.
“We’ve won two titles, so it’s fair to expect (a third),” coach Nick Noskowiak said in the preseason. “With that said, we have new players and a new coach. I’ll put that pressure on them, but they really just need to take it game by game.”
Mission accomplished. Bateaux went 10-2-0 in the league to bring home another championship. Bateaux finished atop the league standings with 30 points, edging Lobos by two. Lobos fell to Hayward 2-1 on Sunday.
Union Eau Claire took fourth in the league with 22 points.
Since rebranding from Eau Claire Heat FC to Bateaux FC three years ago, the club has won a WPASL title every season.
By virtue of finishing in one of the top two spots in the WPASL standings, Bateaux qualified for this week’s Wisconsin Challenge Cup. The tournament will pit the champions and runners-up of the WPASL and the Milwaukee Premier League Major Division head-to-head. It will be played in Wisconsin Dells next Saturday and Sunday.
Babe Ruth teams qualify for World Series
The Eau Claire Babe Ruth 14-year-old and 15-year-old teams both qualified for their respective World Series through regional play over the weekend.
It is the second consecutive appearance at the World Series for both teams. The 14-year-old team will play in Williston, North Dakota, and the 15-year-olds will play in Stafford, Virginia.
The Eau Claire 15s defeated Janesville 5-1 in the regional final on Sunday at Mount Simon Park in Eau Claire to book their return trip to the World Series. They went 5-0 at the regional.
The Eau Claire Blue 14s beat the CP Dogs 6-2 in their regional final in Reedsburg on Sunday. They also went 5-0 in regional play to get back to the World Series.
CRBL playoff field set
The Chippewa River Baseball League’s playoff field is set following the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday. Tilden will host Chippewa Falls and the Eau Claire Bears will visit Osseo in the wild card games on Wednesday. The two winners will play for the league championship on Saturday.
The Bears blanked Osseo 1-0 in a regular-season game on Saturday. Joel Zachow pitched a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts. Jack Schirpke’s RBI single in the first inning accounted for the game’s only run.
On Sunday, Chippewa Falls doubled up Jim Falls 8-4. Nate Hayes had three hits, including a homer, as the LumberJacks closed out the regular season with a victory.
The Eau Claire Rivermen closed out their CRBL campaign with a 12-2 win over Cadott on Sunday. Tyler Gray pitched a complete game and struck out 10 for Eau Claire, and Carson Windeshausen hit a three-run home run.
Express salvage series split
The Eau Claire Express managed a series split with Rochester thanks to a 7-5 victory over the Honkers on Sunday in Rochester.
The Honkers won the first game of the series on Saturday, but Peter Brookshaw helped ensure the honors would be shared in the rematch on Sunday. He had three hits, including a double and a home run, as the Express rallied. Rochester led 5-4 after six innings, but Brookshaw hit an RBI single to tie the game in the seventh and Charlie Szykowny hit a sacrifice fly to give Eau Claire the lead.
The Express return home Monday to open a two-game series against Waterloo.
Malnory wins Hallie Open
Josh Malnory won the Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s Hallie Open on Saturday. The Eau Claire native shot 7 under par and beat University of Minnesota golfer Antoine Sale on the first playoff hole to take the title.
It was the third career CVGA victory for Malnory, who also won the Durand Open and Cadott Open in 2004.