For the third year in a row, Bateaux FC stands alone.

Bateaux defeated rival Union Eau Claire FC 3-2 on Sunday at Bollinger Fields to win the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League championship for a third consecutive season. Entering the day, Bateaux needed to beat Union Eau Claire and have Lobos FC lose to Hayward. Both happened, giving the two-time defending champions another title on a wild day to close out the campaign.