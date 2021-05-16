There were positives in UW-Eau Claire baseball’s first season as a resurrected program, but there’s a ways to go to get where coach Charles Bolden would like the team to be.
The Blugolds completed their first season of varsity baseball since the 1990s on Saturday by dropping a doubleheader against UW-Whitewater despite Otto Treichel earning five hits and driving home four across the two games. That pushed the final season tally to 5-33, not good enough to make the cut for the WIAC Tournament.
Four of the team’s wins came right in a row, all against affiliate WIAC member Finlandia across a two-day span. The fifth was undoubtedly the most promising result, an 11-1 win against No. 3 UW-Whitewater last week. One of the team’s strongest performers from Year 1, Tom Ginther, earned the win on the mound that day by striking out eight in a complete-game showing.
Two Blugolds finished above .300 batting, Treichel with a .328 and Johnny Pecora with a .324. Ginther led the arms with a 4.47 ERA in nine appearances.
UW-Stout baseball wrapped up its regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Finlandia, with the second game being called early due to lightning, but the Blue Devils are moving on to the WIAC Tournament.
The fourth seed, UW-Stout will battle fifth-seeded UW-Oshkosh in the first round at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Menomonie. Win, and the Blue Devils will be back for the second round Friday.
Blugolds baseball wasn’t the only team that saw its season come to an end over the weekend, as the Chippewa Steel’s long 2020-21 campaign closed Sunday. The amateur hockey team ended on the right foot, with a 4-3 victory against the Janesville Jets, but the team still missed the North American Hockey League playoffs.
Chippewa went 14-29-2-3, finishing in last place in the Midwest Division with 33 points. The Steel concluded 13 points behind fourth-placed Kenai River.
It was an eventful season for the franchise, considering the change in ownership that came in April. Steve Black, who brought the team to the Chippewa Valley in 2018, transferred control of the Steel to Kasik Hockey, LLC, headed by Kelly Kasik and Geoff Stahl. The new regime installed a new head coach in Mike Janda, who replaced Carter Foguth for the final stretch of the season.
Bateaux starts strong
While some seasons are ending, Bateaux FC’s is just beginning. The Eau Claire amateur soccer team started its league slate off with a bang, upsetting Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League favorite Lobos FC 2-0 on Sunday. Mitch Brenner scored both goals in the second half, while Ed Nelson made 14 saves in net, as the reigning champions flexed their muscles out of the gate.
Bateaux opens its home slate next Sunday against Spartan FC.
No-hitters on display
Anna Wheeler made sure Menomonie softball won comfortably on Saturday, earning a no-hitter in the team’s 12-0 win against La Crosse Central.
Blair-Taylor’s Abby Thompson also threw her first career no-hitter in the Wildcats’ 12-0 win against Alma/Pepin.
North athletes sign
Six Eau Claire North student-athletes were honored in a signing ceremony on Friday, highlighted by Division I-bound Tristan Vieth. He’s set to swim collegiately at St. Thomas, which is in the process of transitioning from the Division III level to DI.
Also honored were John Hedrington (Carroll University football), Charlie Wolter (UW-Eau Claire track & field), Maddie Haller (Lawrence University softball), Jaime Kelly (Viterbo dance) and Nick Owens (Adrian bass fishing).