The UW-Eau Claire women's basketball team saw its season come to an end at the hands of Millikin University in a second-round NCAA tournament game Saturday night at Zorn Arena, falling to the Big Blue 59-56.
Blugolds head coach Tonja Englund expressed her pleasure at the size of the crowd, and seemed grateful for the energy the crowd provided for her team. Millikin players Elyce Knudsen and Bailey Coffman also appreciated the crowd, both players indicated they felt the energy from the crowd too. Englund estimated the Blugold fan base present to witness the Eau Claire squad’s defeat rivaled that of the crowd size in attendance the last time Zorn Arena hosted an NCAA tournament game nearly 20 years ago.
Millikin took the lead for good on a basket from Knudsen with 4:24 remaining in the fourth quarter. Eau Claire had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but missed on a 3-point attempt. The Blugolds made 21 of 53 shot attempts in the contest
"First of all, credit to Millikin," Englund said. "I thought they played really well in a super tough environment. It’s hard to come in here with this type of crowd, and I thought they came in and played better to start with and had some tough shots, so credit to them."
The Blugolds ended their season as WIAC tournament champions and with a 22-8 record.
"It’s overwhelming to just think about the atmosphere and the fans and everything that we have had these last two days," Englund said. "Even though it’s tough to swallow right now, I know we’re going to look back and just be so thankful that we brought out basketball fans on that.”
The coach also spoke to some of the challenges the team has faced since winning the conference championship. Star point guard Jessie Ruden missed both of the team's NCAA tournament games with an injury.
“If you think about the circumstances since we won the conference tournament, you know we had to completely redo our offense," Englund said. "We had to move someone else into a point guard position who has not played point guard before. Jessie was playing 38 minutes a game for us, and was WIAC Player of the Year, and we had a couple of days to try to make that kind of adjustment. I can’t ask for more out of my group. It’s hard right now just because we wanted to keep playing.”
The Blugolds had reached the second round with a 61-46 victory over North Central University on Friday night.
Gymnasts compete at state
Eau Claire Memorial/North's Emma Loen placed fourth on the balance beam, leading local competitors at last weekend's WIAA state championships.
Loen went on to take 13th in the Division 1 all around. She tied for 14th on the uneven bars and took 25th in vaulting and the floor exercise. Chippewa Falls' Ava Krista placed 19th in the all around and teammate Lilly Schultz took 24th.
Overall, the Eau Claire co-op took ninth place in Division 1.
In Division 2, Rice Lake's Avery Ash finished 19th in the all around. She had her best showing in vaulting, where she tied for third. She took 10th on the balance beam.
Menomonie's Sophie Sobota took 14th in the floor exercise and 15th in vaulting.
Regional titles awarded in boys hoops
Several local teams won regional championships during last weekend's boys basketball playoff action.
Eau Claire Memorial edged Hortonville 74-66 to earn a title in Division 1 on Saturday. Cooper Jesperson and LJ Wells tallied 18 points each for the Old Abes, who will learn their opponent for the sectional semifinals after Appleton East and Superior play on Monday.
Durand got a go-ahead 3-pointer from Zack Nelson in the final minute and held on to defeat Fall Creek 38-36 in a Division 4 regional final. The meeting pit two conference champions head-to-head.
The Panthers will take on co-Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley in the sectional semifinals on Thursday in Menomonie. The Cardinals beat Elmwood/Plum City 53-40 behind 28 points from Tyler Bowman.
Cameron also advanced to sectionals by defeating Grantsburg 68-66 in the Division 4 regional finals.
Blair-Taylor captured a Division 5 regional title with a 69-58 win over Royall. The Wildcats play Bangor on Thursday at Royall.
Hudson wins another title
The Hudson boys hockey team made it a Big Rivers Conference sweep at the state tournament, defeating Edgewood 6-2 to win the Division 1 state championship on Saturday.
The victory came hours after Rice Lake won the Division 2 state title. It was the third consecutive state championship for Hudson. The Raiders scored three times in the second period to pull away.
Lindsay wins award
Eau Claire Memorial senior hockey player Luke Lindsay won the Jeff Sauer Humanitarian Award over the weekend.
Lindsay has been active in volunteer work in Eau Claire over the last four years, spearheading several service initiatives in the area. The award goes to a player who makes their impact felt not only on the ice, but in their community.