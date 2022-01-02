Twenty-eight wrestlers entered the fray at 126 pounds at last week’s prestigious Northern Badger Wrestling Classic. By the end, Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag was the last one standing.
The defending state champion added an impressive title to his haul this year, capturing the 126-pound championship with a pin of Baldwin-Woodville’s Hunter Bonte. Sonnentag won all four of his matches at the tournament.
Several other locals also captured titles, especially at the lighter weight classes. Glenwood City’s Wyatt Unser (106 pounds), Baldwin-Woodville’s Colton Hush (113), Cumberland’s Dawson Johnson (120) and Cameron’s Tanner Gerber (132) were all champions.
Glenwood City was the top-finishing team in its school category, while Cadott took second in its division. Baldwin-Woodville took second as a team among large schools, finishing just behind champion Amery.
In other wrestling action around the area on Thursday, Eau Claire North took sixth at the Eau Claire Holiday Duals. The Huskies were the top local team in the final standings.
Abes win holiday tournament
The Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team came home from the Green Bay area as tournament champions over the weekend.
The second-ranked Old Abes defeated Fond du Lac Springs 5-2 in the championship game of the Showdown in Titletown on Thursday. Cole Fisher and Andrew Parrett both scored in the first period to give Memorial a lead it never relinquished. Connor Byrne, Peyton Platter and Nolan Ottum also scored for the Old Abes.
Crickets mount huge comeback
The Fall Creek boys basketball team trailed Elk Mound by 17 at one point in their game on Thursday night, but still walked away with a win.
Bo Vollrath capped a thrilling finish by making a free throw with five seconds left to put Fall Creek ahead 63-62. Elk Mound’s Kaden Russo got off a shot from mid-court at the buzzer, but it bounced off the rim and out.
Vollrath scored 27 points for Fall Creek. Russo had 21 for the Mounders.
Blugolds recover in Texas
After dropping the first game of their visit to Texas, the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team rebounded well with a pair of victories to close out the trip. The eighth-ranked Blugolds knocked off No. 18 Texas-Dallas and Austin.
In the 57-51 win over Texas-Dallas, the Blugolds got 21 points and seven rebounds from Menomonie native Tyra Boettcher. Jessie Ruden added 17 points for Eau Claire, which used a 6-0 run in the third quarter to get some breathing room in what was a three-point game at the time.
Against Austin, Ruden recorded a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 69-45 victory.
The Blugold men fell to St. Olaf 68-60 on Thursday at Zorn Arena. A sluggish start saw UW-Eau Claire fall behind 14-2 early, and despite a rally, the Blugolds went into halftime down by 14. They never fully recovered. Michael Casper led Eau Claire with 14 points.
The UW-Stout men fell to Calvin 97-88 on Thursday in Oshkosh. The Blue Devils led with under five minutes left, but Calvin took the lead for good with 4:59 left at 78-77. Lovell Williams scored 24 points and dished 11 assists. Armani Tinsley and Jon Ciriacks added 20 and 18 points, respectively.
The UW-Stout women fell to Gustavus Adolphus on Saturday, 69-53. The Blue Devils surrendered 29 points in the second quarter and couldn’t overcome the setback. Anna Mutch and Raegan Sorensed scored 13 points apiece for Stout.
Beavers, Rails showcase range
Thursday’s boys basketball game between Altoona and Cumberland featured 21 3-pointers.
The 73-71 contest, which went to the Beavers, saw Altoona make 11 3s and Cumberland finish with 10. Keaton Camastral knocked down six shots from behind the arc for Altoona, while Jax Effertz and Vaughn Johnson made five apiece for Cumberland.
Effertz scored a game-high 31 points. Camastral finished with 28.
The fireworks extended around the area too. Stanley-Boyd’s Lucas Smith made seven 3s and scored 29 points in a win over Lakeland on Thursday.