When the game is on the line, the Chippewa Falls boys basketball team's defense tends to rise to the occasion.
The Cardinals proved it again on Saturday.
Trailing 69-67 with 30 seconds left, Eau Claire North got a look from behind the arc. If it went in, the Huskies would have snatched the lead after trailing for much of the night.
But the ball didn't make it to its intended destination. Joe Reuter made sure of that.
The Chippewa Falls senior flew to the top of the key, getting a finger to Chad Kron's potential go-ahead 3-pointer to divert its course and preserve the Cardinals' lead. Jacob Walczak scooped up the loose ball and promptly iced away a 71-70 Chi-Hi win with a couple of free throws moments later.
"I knew Chad was probably going to get the shot, he's a good player and the ball was probably going to end up in his hands," Reuter said. "I just kind of had to trace him and get there to contest. A block wasn't the goal, but it happened to go that way."
North's Kyle Greenlund made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull the Huskies within one, but the Huskies were out of time.
It was a win the Cardinals needed, coming off an 81-62 loss to Hudson on Friday.
"Especially coming off last night, we just wanted this one really badly," Reuter said. "It was a great team win."
And it wasn't the first time defense made the difference for Chippewa Falls late in a game. The Cardinals strung together a couple of key stops in overtime against Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 8.
Both times, Chippewa Falls endured a big run by its opponent but held on to secure the win.
"There's been a lot of times this year where the other team has gone on a mini-run, and then we make a key stop," Chippewa Falls coach Jason Proue said. "So we've given up a little bit of a run, but when we need it, we come through. That's just a testament to the guys' competitiveness and the effort they put into it."
North was able to hang around all night Saturday thanks to its work from behind the arc. The Huskies made 14 3-pointers on 36 attempts, including five from Greenlund and four from Kron.
"We don't want to shoot 36 3's in a game, certainly, and part of that is a testament to (Chippewa Falls') length," North coach Todd Marks said. "They challenged a lot of things around the rim, so we had to take advantage of some inside-out play. When you hit 14 3's you give yourself a chance, but they just made a few more plays down the stretch."
Dairyland duel
Blair-Taylor's Matt Waldera and Gilmanton's Jarin Rud nearly matched each other blow for blow in Friday's Dairyland Conference matchup.
Rud knocked down seven 3-pointers as part of a 31-point night. Waldera made six from behind the arc and scored 30.
In the end, Waldera's team prevailed. The Wildcats defeated the Panthers 76-64, continuing their strong showing in the conference.
Huskies heat up
It was a big weekend for the Eau Claire North girls basketball team. The Huskies got 20 points from Nadia Horn in Friday's 57-37 win over Holmen, and Addison Bohman put up 21 points a day later in a 66-56 win over Chippewa Falls.
Both Horn and Bohman's totals were season highs. North improved to 8-5 with the pair of wins.
Fantastic four
The Eau Claire Area Stars girls hockey team didn't have much trouble on Saturday.
Paige Rodriguez scored four times in a standout performance, lifting the Stars to an 11-3 win over Superior.
Madison Schwengler added a hat trick for ECA, and Paige Ruppert scored twice.