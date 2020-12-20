COLFAX — Despite an up-and-down start to the season, the Colfax girls basketball team made one thing clear on Friday night.
The Vikings are never down and out.
Colfax proved it against Dunn-St. Croix Conference foe Durand on Friday, defeating the Panthers 58-45 to pull even atop the league.
The Vikings had dropped three of their first five games of the season, but they didn’t play like it on Friday. The defense was stout, the 3-pointers were flying and an inexperienced team looked like a veteran one.
“We’ve had a rough start, but I told the girls from day one that we can play with anybody,” Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer said. “We’ve just got to get firing on all cylinders, and we’ve got a bunch of kids who haven’t played that much and don’t have much varsity experience. I’m just excited to see where we head from here.”
Colfax used an 8-0 run early in the second half to turn a narrow lead into a comfortable one. The Vikings got a pair of 3-pointers from Madison Barstad and Bailey Bradford along with a bucket from Emilee Burcham-Scofield right out of the gate. It stretched the Vikings’ advantage to 33-20, and Durand only got back within 10 points of the lead for a short stretch midway through the half.
Although Durand heated up at a few points in the second half, Colfax always did enough to keep the Panthers at arm’s length. Freshman McKenna Shipman scored all of her 12 points after halftime, and Addisyn Olson had eight second-half points.
“After we shot 3 for 24 in the second half (in our last game), I said I’d just love to see multiple people make shots. I think a lot girls stepped up for us tonight,” said Sarauer, in her first year as the Vikings head coach.
The Vikings and Panthers now share the Dunn-St. Croix lead with 3-1 records each. That’s been par for the course over the last several years, with at least one of the two programs earning a conference title in each of the last four seasons.
Schedules have been fluid this year, but the two are set to next meet on Feb. 4.
Some other news and notes from the weekend:
Stars shine bright
The Eau Claire Area Stars proved they mean business in their season opener.
The Stars, ranked No. 4 in the state by Wisconsin Prep Hockey, got goals from Ryele Pyykola and Kennedy Gruhlke to edge third-ranked Western Wisconsin 2-1 on Friday.
Pyykola found the back of the net in the first period, and Gruhlke got on the scoresheet in the second. It proved to be all the offense the Stars needed to win the ranked clash.
Kelly clinches it
After matching each other blow for blow through three periods, Joe Kelly gave the Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team the final push it needed against University School.
Kelly scored the game-winning goal in overtime, lifting the Old Abes to a 2-1 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday.
Carter Olson had given Memorial a 1-0 lead midway through the third period before University School responded with a goal of its own a few minutes later.
The victory pushed the Old Abes to 3-1-0 on the season.
3-point theatrics
If you’re a local basketball player who likes to shoot the long ball, chances are good that Friday was kind to you.
Several teams shot the roof of the gym in a wild night of basketball. The Altoona boys had the best showing of all, drilling 18 3-pointers to defeat Regis 78-57. Brayden Turk (21 points), Evan Peterson (21 points) and Reece Bergh (15 points) each hit five 3-pointers for the Rails.
Up in Rice Lake, the Chippewa Falls boys put on a display of their own. The Cardinals connected on 15 3-pointers, led by Mason Monarski’s five, in a 97-69 win over the Warriors.
And in Augusta, the Elk Mound boys flashed their range too. Twelve 3-pointers hit the bottom of the net for the Mounders, with Ryan Bohl sinking four and Kaden Russo hitting three.
Huskies hunker down
The Eau Claire North boys basketball team showed what its defense is capable of on Friday.
In a 52-36 win over Menomonie, the Huskies held the Mustangs to 30% shooting from the field. North came up with seven steals and two blocks in a strong effort.
Meanwhile, Chad Kron powered the offense with team highs in points (27) and rebounds (five).