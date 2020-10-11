Coming into the football season, the Heart O' North Conference was expected to be a two-horse race between Cumberland and Northwestern.
Through three weeks, that projection has been spot on.
The Beavers proved yet again that they mean business in a 42-14 win over Bloomer on Friday, keeping up their torrid pace to start the season.
The Beavers were averaging 53 points per game coming into their matchup against the Blackhawks, and showed no signs of slowing down with another explosive night.
Beavers junior quarterback Maddux Allen threw for three touchdowns, two for distances of more than 30 yards, and Sam Schradle added two rushing scores as Cumberland pulled away from its Heart O' North Conference foe.
"It starts with our offensive line up front," Cumberland coach Corey Berghammer said after the win. "We've done a good job of protecting and allowing us to keep our quarterback clean for the most part. And we're doing a nice job of getting to the second level."
Twenty-two points in the second quarter allowed the Beavers to ultimately clinch the win after all was even in the first quarter.
Schradle started the second-quarter party with a 15-yard rushing touchdown before Allen hit an open DaShaun Ames over the middle for a 34-yard touchdown pass. About 15 seconds later, Cumberland's Isaac Runstrom scooped up a Bloomer fumble and returned it 45 yards for a score.
When the dust settled, a 6-6 tie was turned into a 28-6 Beavers lead heading into halftime.
"We had some opportunities to stay in that game," Bloomer coach John Post said. "I look at that first half and think it should have been 14-6 if not for the fumble we gave them. You can't do that against a team like that. They're already good, you can't give them more opportunities."
Cumberland held serve in the second half to move to 3-0 on the season. Up next? A colossal clash against fellow unbeaten Northwestern on the Beavers' home turf.
"I like where we are right now," Berghammer said. "We've just got to stay healthy and keep ourselves in a little bit of bubble to avoid that COVID bug that some other teams have seen. But we've got a good group of seniors and juniors that are coming together, so I like where we are."
A look at the other highlights from the weekend's action:
Cardiac Cadott
This wasn't a finish for the faint of heart.
Cadott's Ryan Sonnentag took a pass from Nelson Wahl for a 79-yard touchdown as time expired, giving the Hornets a dramatic 20-14 victory over Glenwood City.
Cadott (2-1) scored all of its points in the fourth quarter to rally from a 14-0 deficit. Tegan Ritter punched in a four-yard touchdown run before Sonnentag caught two scoring passes from Wahl to win the game.
Bryce Wickman threw and ran for a touchdown each for the Hilltoppers (1-1). He passed for 189 yards.
Gavin Tegels ran for 97 yards on 23 carries for Cadott.
Script flipped
After rallying from a 14-point deficit to secure its first win two weeks ago, Chippewa Falls was in the opposite position in Week 3.
The Cardinals led Rice Lake 27-6 early in the fourth quarter on Friday in Chippewa Falls, but had to hold off a fierce Warriors rally for a 27-25 victory at Dorais Field.
Rice Lake's Andrew Farm scored a four-yard rushing touchdown with 27 seconds remaining to cut the lead to two points, but the Cardinals stopped the run on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt to seal the win.
Zack Fisher ran for a score and Cole Fenske threw a score to Alex Belongia for Rice Lake to claw back into the game in the fourth.
Collin Beaudette and Brayden Warwick scored rushing touchdowns in the first half for Chi-Hi, and Gavin Goodman took a punt return 35 yards downfield for a touchdown. Jack Meyer made a pair of field goals for the Cardinals.
Defense dominates
Make it two shutouts in a row for the Menomonie defense.
The Mustangs left a 0 on the board for the second week in a row in a 32-0 win over Marshfield.
Ryan Kahl passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns to lead Menomonie's offense, pushing the Mustangs to a 2-1 start to the season.
Kahl threw a 66-yard strike to DeVauntaye Parker to open the scoring in the first quarter and hit Brock Thornton with a 49-yard score in the second. Parker also added a two-yard rushing touchdown for the Mustangs.
Will Ockler ran for 81 yards and a score for Menomonie. The Mustangs ran for 239 yards as a team.
That's a first
Fans leaned over the fence, trying to get a good look at the first ever Regis varsity football game on school grounds. Some family members who were able to enter the turf facility to the school’s north sat on the bleacher seats recently added to the space, while others used the lawn chairs they were allowed to bring in.
It was a different setting for the Ramblers Saturday, but the team looked as dominant as usual.
Peyton Mayer opened the scoring with three unanswered touchdowns, giving the Ramblers all the cushion they'd need in a 31-13 victory against Cloverbelt foe Stanley-Boyd.
"He's a very capable runner," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said of Mayer, who ripped off scoring runs of 80, 13 and 17 yards. "He's kind of been quiet, per se, the first couple weeks, but really had a nice day today."
The win keeps the Ramblers a perfect 3-0, while the Orioles fell for the first time this season.
Regis athletic director Jon Jarocki said the Ramblers had never played varsity football on campus until Saturday, even including the years the school was known as St. Patrick’s. The Ramblers' usual home facility, Carson Park, is currently unavailable for competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Playing at the turf, typically reserved for practicing when it comes to football, required some creativity from administrators. Pete Knutson broadcasted the game for the radio in one of the school's stairwells, peering out a window. The live stream, a stalwart of competitions this fall with attendance limitations, was filmed from the roof.
Home at last
You can't blame Altoona football players if they slept in the last three Saturdays.
The first two weeks of this bizarre 2020 season took the group far from home, first nearly three hours away to Highland and then nearly two hours away to Osceola. After Week 1, the bus didn't make it back to the high school until 1 a.m.
Friday finally brought the Rails' first – and possibly only – home game of the season. At least one time, they were able to get back home and in bed at a reasonable hour.
Of course, that gives coaches and players more free time to reevaluate mistakes made, to contemplate how to take this team to the next level. Head coach Chad Hanson has said from the beginning that’s what this season is all about.
Altoona struggled to find rhythm on either side of the ball outside a long touchdown run from Zavondre Cole under the lights Friday, falling 49-6 to Prescott at OakLeaf Stadium.
"We have to learn to trust the process," Hanson said. "Trust everything we do all week in practice and then put in together on the field on Friday night. I thought we had a great week of practice, we changed things that we were doing in practice to try and make sure the kids were executing everything properly. And then we got out here and at times we didn't do it then, we didn't trust the process, we didn't trust the technique.
"And that's a young team, it really is."
Rewritten record
Blair-Taylor needed to update its record book over the weekend.
That's thanks to Matthew Brandenburg, who rushed for 65 yards on 16 carries, surpassing the 3,000 yard mark to become the program's all-time leader in rushing yards in a 30-22 win over Viroqua.
Brandenburg also scored a touchdown in the victory.
Crazy eight
McDonell's Tanner Opsal just keeps powering along.
The senior quarterback threw for 332 yards and ran for 118 while being involved in all eight of the team's touchdowns in a 60-18 win over Phillips.
He threw for five and ran for three, with the longest scoring play coming on a 70-yard connection with Noah Hanson. The three other passing touchdowns all went to Dale Tetrault.