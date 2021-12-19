The Eau Claire Alliance boys swim and dive team had no trouble winning its home invitational on Saturday, racking up 312 team points to win the Santa Invite at North.
Jacob Rossi and Gabe Secker both won events individually for Eau Claire, taking the top spot in the 500-meter freestyle and 200 IM, respectively. The Alliance also won three relays: the 200 freestyle, 200 medley and 400 freestyle.
Eau Claire also had top-three finishes from Cade Sorenson (diving), Rossi (200 freestyle), Ben Merkatoris (200 IM), Secker (100 butterfly) and Josh Krause (100 breaststroke).
Eau Claire's 312 points were more than 100 better than second place. Stevens Point was the runner-up at 166.
Chippewa Falls had a pair of winners. Erik Petrowski took first in the 50 freestyle, while Ryan Beranek won the 100 breaststroke.
Wrestlers bring home titles
A handful of local wrestlers earned tournament titles over the weekend.
Menomonie's Brayton Casey was the 106-pound champion at the Fond du Lac Invite, which featured 25 teams. At the Whitehall Invitational, Alex Katzman (138) and Wylie Dunn (285) won titles for the hosts, while Mondovi's Cody Wagner (152), Alan George (160), Blair-Taylor's Jackson Shramek (170) and Independence/Gilmanton's Gavin Bragger (182) also captured championships.
At the 20-team Badger State Games, the Eau Claire North girls produced champions in Katlyn Grant (145) and Saraya Davis (235). The Huskies placed third as a team.
In a team format, Cadott took first place at the Tomahawk Duals. The Hornets beat both Tomahawk and Weyauwega-Fremont to win the meet.
Brennan scores winner for Abes
Sam Brennan scored the winning goal in overtime to lift the Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team to a 4-3 win over Neenah on Friday.
Brennan ended the game on a power play just over five minutes into the extra period. He also had an assist in the win. Peyton Platter scored a pair of goals for Memorial, and Luke Erickson added a goal of his own.
Lechleitner hits 1,000 points
Lake Holcombe's Brooke Lechleitner surpassed 1,000 career points in her team's 49-27 win over New Auburn on Friday.
Lechleitner scored 29 points in the victory. The Central Connecticut State recruit needed 27 to hit the milestone. She added 15 rebounds in the victory.
Blue Devils rally past Vikings
The UW-Stout women's basketball team overturned a 12-point deficit to defeat Bethany Lutheran 76-63 on Saturday in Mankato, Minn.
Raegan Sorenson scored a career-high 25 points to lead the charge. The freshman also grabbed 10 rebounds and passed five assists. Anna Mutch added 14 points and five rebounds for Stout.
Bethany Lutheran led by nine at halftime and by as much as 12 in the second half, but the Blue Devils held the Vikings to seven points in the third quarter to overcome the early hole.