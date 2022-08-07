The Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 Legion baseball team's run came to an end in the final four of the Great Lakes Regional on Saturday in Midland, Mich.

Post 53 knocked out Illinois state champion Aviston on Friday to advance to the final four, but fell to Midland 6-1 on Saturday to conclude its season. By reaching the final four of the regional, Eau Claire was one of the last 32 teams standing in the national playoffs.