For the 25th straight season, the Eau Claire Memorial boys sit atop the Big Rivers tennis standings.
The Old Abes wrapped up a 25th consecutive conference title at the league championships on Saturday in Eau Claire. They won each flight except No. 2 doubles.
Bennett Kohlhepp, Evan Birkholz, Seth Roosevelt and Ariya Natarajan swept the singles flights for the Old Abes. Jackson Sailing/Gavin Sorensen and Grant Johnson/Ben Roberts won doubles flights. Menomonie’s Noah Reckin and Brady Goodman won the No. 2 doubles flight.
The Old Abes have won every Big Rivers title since 1997.
Memorial finished the season standings with 24 points. Hudson and Menomonie tied for second with 18.
Blugolds fall at regionals
The UW-Eau Claire softball team’s season came to an end in the penultimate round of NCAA regionals on Sunday.
The Blugolds went 1-2 at the NCAA tournament. They dropped their opener to top-seeded Trine 3-0 on Friday, but staved off elimination with a 3-1 victory over Penn State Behrend in the elimination bracket on Saturday. Sadie Erickson homered in the win.
Eau Claire fell to North Central 3-0 on Sunday to get knocked out of the double-elimination regional. The Blugolds had their chances to get on the board, but North Central worked out of danger each time. They led off the game with a double and moved the runner to third, but couldn’t break through. They also loaded the bases in the fifth inning but North Central got out of it unscathed.
The Blugolds finished the season 27-11.
Niese earns 200th win
Regis baseball coach Andy Niese earned a milestone victory over the weekend.
Niese, coaching his alma mater, picked up his 200th win as a coach when the Ramblers defeated Bloomer 5-4 on Friday. He is in his 15th season as the program’s coach.
Regis remained undefeated with the victory. It was the Ramblers’ 13th win of the year, which is the longest win streak to open a season in program history.
The Ramblers can clinch the Western Cloverbelt Conference title with one more league win. It would be the program’s first conference championship since 2019.
Schoch homers twice
Jon Schoch homered twice in the second game as Tilden swept a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader against Cadott on Sunday.
Schoch also hit a double to finish 3 for 3 with five RBIs in Game 2. Tilden won 11-2 and 13-1.
Elsewhere around the CRBL, Osseo swept Bloomer 3-1 and 7-0. Zach Theisse pitched a complete game three-hitter in the first game. Luke Eide followed with a complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts.
Jim Falls defeated Beef River 13-3 and 4-3. The Sturgeons won the second game in walk-off fashion on a passed ball. Tristin Hable had five hits across the doubleheader.
The Eau Claire Rivermen held off the Eau Claire Bears 4-3, while Chippewa Falls took down the Eau Claire Cavaliers 7-3.
Bateaux opens with win
Bateaux FC kicked off its title defense in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League with a 4-1 victory over Barron Soccer Team on Sunday.
Four different players scored for Bateaux, which built a 3-1 lead by halftime.
Union Eau Claire wins debut
Union Eau Claire FC won the first competitive match in club history, blanking Spartan FC 4-0 in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League on Sunday.
Larry Mboga, Carlos Verduzco, Awalow Bundid and Matthew Folden all scored for Eau Claire.
Olson pitches perfect game
Bloomer’s Calley Olson pitched a six-inning perfect game in a doubleheader against Weyauwega-Fremont on Saturday.
Olson struck out 15 and didn’t allow any baserunners in a 10-0 win. She added 11 strikeouts in the second game.
Cadott archers shine at nationals
The Cadott archery team secured an eighth-place finish at nationals over the weekend. The Hornets earned that placement among 205 teams.
Nine individuals shot a personal-best score at the tournament.
Swavely wins Mill Run Open
Bennett Swavely carded a 62 to win the Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s Mill Run Open on Sunday in Eau Claire.
Brock Winter took second with a 65 and Thomas Longbella was third at 66.
The CVGA championship tour returns to the course on June 5 at Wild Ridge.