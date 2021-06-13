Late-game drama at one girls soccer regional final Saturday night in Eau Claire led to some down time at the other.
Eau Claire Memorial got a lesson in never getting too comfortable from Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, which erased a 2-0 Old Abe lead in the final 40 minutes of regulation. Lincoln notched a pair of tallies, first in the 56th minute and again when time was running short in the 89th, to force a 20-minute overtime period.
Once again Memorial went up by two 14 minutes into the extra frame, yet the Red Raiders made sure it wouldn’t be an easy ride to the finish line. They answered with one final tally in the 105th before Memorial hunkered down for a down-to-the-wire 4-3 victory to keep its season alive.
“It was super exhausting, it was nerve-wracking, but it was super exciting at the same time,” Memorial senior midfielder Elli Hudacek said.
“It was a complete roller coaster,” junior midfielder Greta Steines added.
As the final whistle blew, the Abes could breathe a sigh of relief. And so could the referees, who were finally able to leave for their next assignment. The same staff was scheduled to work Regis/McDonell’s regional final against Spooner at UW-Eau Claire’s Simpson Field, which had already been pushed back from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. In the end, the teams kicked things off at 8:40 p.m. under the lights.
That didn’t affect the Saints too much though. Regis/McDonell got four goals from Annabelle Schroeder en route to an 8-1 win, giving the program a regional crown for the first time since 2018.
“I think everyone was sort of nervous during the wait, but we all just worked through it together,” Schroeder said. “We just kept our minds off the nerves and it seemed to work.”
Memorial opened the day’s offense in the 23rd minute, scoring on a strong free kick from Mikkyla Worthing. The Abes added on and looked in control after going up 2-0 on an epic display of efficiency from Steines. She collected the ball right after the opening touch of the second half, then found a lane through the Red Raider zone to score just 11 seconds into the period.
“I have never scored a goal that fast,” Steines said. “I just saw an opportunity. They had a light ball and I could just pick it off and I took it up the field. One of my teammates yelled, ‘Rip it!’ So I took it.”
The Red Raiders played with a sense of desperation from there, given added life when Ashley Abbott got the team on the board with a shot to the top left corner in the 56th. They thwarted Memorial’s efforts to run out the clock with a well-placed shot in the 89th. A deep attempt from Logan Vollert went just over the outstretched arm of Old Abe goalie Addison Fritz and in.
“Rapids came back hungry and ready to play, and they earned that 2-0 to tie it up,” Memorial coach Olivia Hanson said. “We had a chat. We decided we are not ready to be done.”
Memorial played like a team determined in overtime. It took just two minutes for the group to take the advantage back, with a Steines shot hitting the bar and coming right down for Hudacek to bury it. Twelve minutes later Steines showed off her possession skills again.
She weaved through a trio of defenders, found some space to the left side and fired a laser shot to the right that got past the hand of Rapids goalie Chelsea King.
Rapids scored for the final time a minute after Steines’ eventual game-winner, with Dakota Mitchell finishing right off a corner. But Memorial was able to run the clock the rest of the way, frequently kicking the ball out or deep into the Red Raider zone.
Regis/McDonell made sure early its game would not be nearly as stressful. The Saints scored twice inside the first 20 minutes and added to it with a three-goal flurry just before halftime.
The result was in little doubt after the first few goals. The Saints dominated possession and kept the ball in the Rails’ half for most of the game.
“We’re playing our best soccer of the season right now,” Regis/McDonell coach Scott Hoffmann said.
Alison Haag added a hat trick for the Saints, scoring once in the first half and twice after the break.
Lexi Ridenour also got on the score sheet, knocking home a volley in the 10th minute to open the scoring.
“I felt really good about the way we played,” Hoffmann said. “It was so fun to watch us pass the ball at times tonight. They really have improved from the start of the season to where they are right now.”
Memorial will now get a second shot at Hudson, the top seed in the Old Abes’ section of the bracket, in the sectional semifinals. The two Big Rivers foes played just once this year in Memorial’s second game of the season, a 3-1 victory for the Raiders.
Regis will play Northland Pines, which advanced with a 3-1 win against Washburn/Bayfield. Both games will be played Thursday.