Ryan Thompson threw four passing touchdowns as the Eau Claire Memorial football team beat La Crosse Logan 36-8 in its season opener on Friday at Carson Park.
Thompson was 17 of 23 passing for 141 yards. He threw two scores to Julius Clark and one each to Reagan Hub and Peter Albert. Shimar Simmons also ran for a touchdown for the Old Abes.
Memorial built a 23-0 lead until the Rangers got on the board. Each of the Old Abes' first four touchdowns came on a pass from Thompson.
Simmons ran for 142 yards on 12 carries. That included a 72-yard touchdown. Clark finished with six catches for 76 yards.
A day later, Regis also got off to a winning start at Carson Park.
The Ramblers and Prescott appeared somewhat evenly matched on the field Saturday afternoon during the Ramblers’ 13-6 victory over the Cardinals.
It took until there were only 16 seconds left in the first half for either team to score, and then Regis senior Carson Tait capped a four-minute, 50-yard drive down the field with a 5-yard dash into the end zone. Josh Brickner’s try for the two-point conversion failed giving the Ramblers a 6-0 advantage as everyone headed to the locker rooms for a break.
The Cardinals scored midway through the third quarter thanks to a 5-yard run from Barrett Temmers. Dietrich Eich’s point-after kick failed, leaving the game tied at six with just under four minutes until the fourth quarter.
Regis took over the lead for good in the third quarter when Jack Weisenberger went on a 46-yard romp to the end zone to once again put the Ramblers up by six points. Alex Erickson's kick was good, making the game 13-6 in Regis' favor.
Rambler head coach Bryant Brenner emphasized how tough his team was after the game.
"Tough teams win close games," he said. "We were able to do that today. It wasn't pretty, there are a lot of errors to clean up. But will get back to work this week and look for ways to get better and we are really proud of our kids. They gave us a great effort, not only today but in all the preparation leading up to today."
North battles, but falls
The Eau Claire North football team held a lead in the second half, but ultimately couldn't hold off La Crosse Central in a 19-14 defeat to the RiverHawks on Friday at Carson Park.
The Huskies cashed in on a fumbled kickoff return in the opening seconds of the second half. It only took a few minutes for the Huskies to make the turnover into a touchdown to take a 14-13 lead over the Riverhawks.
It was Central who got on the scoreboard first, when Boston Brindley danced past the pylon with 9:38 on the clock in the first half. The point-after attempt failed gave the RiverHawks a 6-0 lead. Jack Kein evened things out for the Huskies a few minutes later on a quarterback keep with just three seconds left in the half.
The ensuing kickoff sent Central to its own 41-yard line. The Riverhawks pushed down to a first-and-goal when Jude Alvarado punched through the Husky defense to score as the final second drained off the clock for the half, this time Central’s point after sailed through the uprights to lift them into a 13-6 lead.
James Jarzynski was the Husky player to carry the ball into the end zone after the fumble recovery in the second half.
Kein carried in the two-point conversion after Jarzynski’s touchdown to make it 14-13 in Eau Claire's favor
Brindley caught the pass to give Central its final touchdown of the game, but once again the Riverhawks could not gain that extra point.
"The kids played really hard. Losing is always going to suck, but there's building blocks there," said North coach Matt McGinnis, who was in his first game in charge. "That was a heck of an effort for this program. Again, losing sucks but I'm thankful for a good start."
Rice Lake wins thriller
Two days, one play.
The season opener for the Rice Lake football team came down to the final play as Zach Orr intercepted a pass by Menomonie quarterback Treysen Witt in the left corner of the end zone to seal a 26-21 victory for the Warriors on Friday night at Pug Lund Field. The Rice Lake win capped a game that began on Thursday before being postponed in the second quarter, only to restart a night later.
"I was giving myself a self-confidence talk and I was saying ‘I’ve got this.’" Orr thought to himself before the final play. "I’ve been dreaming for this my whole life. Now is my time to show that I belong here being a sophomore. I also had to trust my teammates — know where your help is, know your job, stick to your job and try not to be the hero.'"
Menomonie had driven 60 yards in 48 seconds to get right on the doorstep in response to a late Rice Lake touchdown. The Mustangs had the ball at the 5-yard line with just 10 seconds left in the contest. After two passes over the middle sailed wide of receivers the game came down to the last play.
Witt targeted Brady Goodman on a quick out but Orr stepped in front as Goodman slipped out of his break and the sophomore cornerback for the Warriors hauled it in to seal the win.
"It was something I’ve dreamed about as a kid watching the games over on the field playing with my friends," Orr said of celebrating after the game-winning play.
Panthers rally past Cardinals
Ryan Mason ran for a 9-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and Dawson Hartung ran for the two-point conversion to give Durand a 22-21 victory over Spring Valley.
Hartung's run on the conversion but Durand ahead by one. Hartung had two touchdowns for the Panthers.
Diego Schmitt and Wyatt Goveronski had rushing touchdowns for Spring Valley, and Cade Stasiek added a score.
Hartung finished with 113 rushing yards on 26 carries.
Cadott gets landmark win
Cadott defeated Stanley-Boyd for the first time in nearly two decades thanks to a fast start and strong defense, adding up to a 16-6 win on Friday.
Tristan Drier hit Nolan Blum with an 80-yard touchdown pass on the game's first play and Cadott never looked back. It was the team's first win over Stanley-Boyd since 2004.
Crickets fend off Rails
Ryan Whittlinger ran for the game-winning touchdown with 1:26 remaining, giving Fall Creek a 26-20 victory over Altoona on Friday.
Eli Laube threw for 124 yards and ran for three touchdowns in the Crickets' win. Defensively, Jacob Wathke forced a pivotal fumble late in the game.
Colin Boyarski had 26 carries for 170 yards and a score for Altoona. Ben Kuenkel threw a pair of touchdowns.