It was a strong weekend for the Eau Claire Memorial basketball programs, with the girls setting the tone on Friday and the boys following on Saturday. Both Old Abes squads defeated rival Eau Claire North to complete season sweeps of the Huskies.
The Memorial girls’ hot streak continued with a cross-town victory Friday night. The Old Abes hosted the Huskies for a down-to-the-wire matchup, but ultimately pulled ahead for a 53-45 victory.
The Abes have won eight out of their last nine games, and the conference win puts them in a stronger spot for the playoffs.
“Every game counts,” Memorial head coach Brandon Fanning said. “For us, we’re looking to finish as high as we can and hopefully gain some momentum.”
The matchup started out strong for North, staying at least one bucket ahead of Memorial for the first five minutes, until Memorial tied up the score 9-9.
The Abes’ strong offense was what pushed them ahead, moving the ball and getting their shots in right under the net.
About nine minutes into the half, the Huskies found their rhythm, and they quickly pulled out of their deficit. Turnovers proved to be key for the Huskies, giving them a leg up.
The Abes couldn’t keep up and ended the first half down 29-24.
The Huskies didn’t lose momentum after halftime, continuing to add points to the scoreboard at the beginning of the second half and keeping the Abes from adding too many of their own. North pulled ahead 12 points, making the score 41-29 with 12 minutes left in the half.
“We spent a lot of time working on being a better overall defensive team,” North head coach Jill Italiano said, “and I was really proud of that tonight. I think the girls really stepped up their game defensively.”
The Huskies held tight to that defense to the end, but the Abes got a run and were able to catch up. A pair of free throws at the three minute mark tied the score for the Abes, and another set of free throws at 1:28 gave the Abes the edge they needed over the Huskies’ defense.
The Abes sank a couple more baskets before the buzzer sounded, making the final score 53-45.
Tessa Hazelton led Memorial with 17 points and Lily Cayley added 16. Reanna Hutchinson scored 13 for North.
A day later, the Old Abes boys completed their season sweep of their rival.
Will Boser scored 17 points and Mason Stoik added 12 of his own as the Old Abes defeated the Huskies 57-44 on Saturday at the Doghouse.
The victory completed a sweep of this year's regular-season series for the Old Abes. Memorial pulled away in the second half after taking a six-point advantage into the break.
The Old Abes knocked down eight 3-pointers, with four coming from Stoik. He made three after halftime, contributing to Memorial's 36 points after the intermission.
Mekhi Shaw added 10 points for Memorial. Henry Wilkinson's 14 points led North. Roscoe Rennock and Dexter Kallstrom chipped in with 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Huskies.
The season's first meeting between the longtime rivals also went to Memorial, 51-43. The series has been mostly even over the past two years, with the Old Abes winning three matchups compared to North's two victories.
The Old Abes now hold a two-game lead atop the Big Rivers Conference with three contests remaining.
Alliance relay sets pool record
The Eau Claire Alliance boys swim/dive team's 200-yard freestyle relay squad set a new pool record at Saturday's Big Rivers championships in Superior to win a conference crown.
Jacob Rossi, Joe Schlitz, Briggs Reinke and Gabe Secker teamed up to finish in a time of one minute, 30.77 seconds and win the event. Their time was the best performance in the history of the event at Superior's pool.
The Alliance took second place overall at the meet, finishing only behind conference champion Hudson.
Chippewa Falls' Ryan Beranek was the Big Rivers champion in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:04.98.
Cadott wins Cloverbelt title
The Cadott wrestling team produced four individual champions en route to capturing the Cloverbelt Conference championship on Saturday in Cadott.
Brayden Sonnentag (126 pounds), Tristan Drier (152), Dawson Webster (170) and Gavin Tegels (220) all won individual titles for the Hornets. Cadott scored 232 team points, finishing well ahead of runner-up Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal.
Regis/Altoona had a pair of conference champions in Deaglan O'Connell (106) and Caden Weber (182). Bowen Rothbauer won at 160 pounds for Bloomer/Colfax, and Stanley-Boyd's Troy Trevino was the 132-pound champion.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Baldwin-Woodville won the Middle Border championship. Colton Hush (113), Tyler Fink (132), Hunter Gartmann (145) and Max Ramberg (195) all won individual titles for the Blackhawks.
At the Heart O' North championships, Cameron had three wrestlers win titles. Kayne Johnson (113), Tanner Gerber (132) and Tommy Quinn (152) all accomplished the feat for the Comets. Dawson Johnson (120) and Jack Chafer (285) won titles for Cumberland, and Grant Rydlund (195) was a champion for Ladysmith.
Blue Devils earn dramatic win
Lauren Arenz made a key block to set up the winning basket from Lizzy Olsem, giving the UW-Stout women's basketball team a 58-56 victory over UW-Oshkosh on Saturday in Menomonie.
With the game tied at 56 in the final minute, Arenz made a block on a Titans shot and knocked the ball into Raegan Sorensen's hands. Sorensen found Lizzy Olsem on the ensuing fast break, and Olsem hit a go-ahead layup with eight seconds left.
Oshkosh's attempt at a buzzer beater missed the mark, giving the Blue Devils their first win over the Titans in Johnson Fieldhouse since 2011.
Amanda Giesen scored a team-high 18 points and nine rebounds for Stout. The Blue Devils improved to 7-3 in the WIAC ahead of Wednesday's meeting with UW-Eau Claire.
The UW-Stout men didn't fare as well against the Titans. The Blue Devils couldn't keep up with fifth-ranked Oshkosh on the road, falling 84-57 on Saturday in Oshkosh.
The Titans led by 13 at halftime and fully pulled away in the second half. Oshkosh had four players score in double figures.
Armani Tinsley scored 12 points for the Blue Devils and Lovell Williams added 10.
Blugold women keep pace
The UW-Eau Claire women's basketball team remained in second place in the WIAC with a 71-58 win over UW-La Crosse on Saturday in Eau Claire.
The Blugolds overcame a slow start to defeat the Eagles. After scoring 20 points in the first half, Eau Claire erupted for 51 across the third and fourth quarters. The Blugolds trailed by three entering the final quarter, but outscored the Eagles 30-14 to clinch the victory.
A 19-4 run in the final quarter made the difference as Eau Claire pulled ahead and away.
Tyra Boettcher led Eau Claire with 20 points. Jessie Ruden scored 12 and Courtney Crouch added 11.
The Blugold men fell to eighth-ranked UW-La Crosse 73-64 on Saturday, further endangering Eau Claire's chance at making the WIAC tournament.
Eau Claire led by nine midway through the first half but couldn't hold on. The Eagles closed the half on a 22-4 run.
The Blugolds took back the lead momentarily early in the second half, but trailed the rest of the way after the Eagles quickly took it back.
Carter Hanke and Gunnar Tebon both scored career highs for the Blugolds with 19 and 11 points, respectively.
The Blugolds sit seventh in the WIAC standings at 3-8, and dropped a game to sixth-place UW-River Falls. Eau Claire is a game and a half behind the Falcons. Only the top six teams reach the conference tournament.