Eau Claire native Paul DeLakis concluded his senior year on a high note.
The Memorial graduate earned All-America honors both Friday and Saturday at the NCAA men’s swim and dive championships in Greensboro, N.C. He helped his Ohio State Buckeyes to a seventh place finish, securing the program’s best two-year showing at the event in 58 years.
DeLakis’ best performance came in the 200 freestyle on Friday, when he took fifth with a time of 1:32.97. It was the 16th race of his career at the NCAA championships, and his best-ever finish at the meet.
Earlier on Friday, DeLakis earned honorable mention All-America status in the 200 IM and the 800 freestyle relay.
Ohio State entered Saturday in 11th place, but got a late push thanks partially to one final showing from DeLakis. He took 14th in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 1:52.56 to secure yet another All-America honorable mention.
DeLakis previously won his first Big Ten championship in the 200 individual medley earlier this month.
“He has an internal drive to be the best,” Ohio State director of swimming Bill Dorenkott told the Leader-Telegram in April. “There are kids that enjoy winning and there are kids that hate losing. Paul hates to lose. The hardest part when he first came on board is that swimming, unfortunately, is more of a Crock-Pot than a microwave. It’s a slow cooker, it takes a long time. And he wanted to win right away, and I think now he’s starting to see the process, and understand it, embrace it.”
North falls in season opener
A big second quarter made all the difference on Friday.
Superior scored 25 points in the second period, providing more than enough cushion for a 38-20 victory over Eau Claire North in both teams’ spring football debut in Superior.
The Spartans scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, threw for another and kicked a field goal to turn a 13-6 lead into a 38-6 advantage in the second.
The Huskies showed fight early and late, but couldn’t make up the deficit.
After Superior took an early 13-0 lead, North’s Remy Rassbach ran for a one-yard touchdown to cut the advantage to seven in the first quarter.
But the Spartans got rushing scores from Jordan Goldfine and Carter Fonger to kick off the second quarter, and Kaden Kimmes later threw a 29-yard touchdown to Ben Hunter.
In the fourth quarter, North’s Kyle Greenlund threw a touchdown to Matthew Johnson and James Jarzynski later caught another touchdown pass.
WIAC baseball rivalry returns
UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire met on the diamond this weekend for the first time since the Blugolds restarted their program. The Blue Devils earned bragging rights in Round 1.
UW-Stout secured a doubleheader sweep of UW-EC in games played in River Falls, prevailing 3-1 in Game 1 and 13-3 in Game 2.
Blue Devil James Palmer set a personal best with 10 strikeouts in eight innings of work in the opener, helping his team to a low-scoring victory. Joel Thimsen hit a two-run home run in the first inning to put UW-Stout ahead for good.
UW-Stout scored a combined nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away in Game 2. Hunter Merrill, Riley Boushack, Levi Wilson, Justin Schnell and Colin Hageman all had two RBIs each.
Logan Matson and Cade Mueller each drove in a run during the doubleheader for the Blugolds.
UW hockey exits early
Eau Claire natives Ty Emberson and Sam Stange’s first trip to the NCAA men’s hockey tournament were short lived.
The pair of Wisconsin Badgers were on the wrong side of an upset Friday afternoon, as the top seed in the Bridgeport Regional suffered a 6-3 loss to Bemidji State.
“I think they out-worked us,” Emberson said in a postgame Zoom conference. “They out-battled us. A couple tough bounces in the first period. It just sucks to see it come to an end.”
The Beavers never trailed, getting out to a 2-0 lead after the first period and extending the advantage to 5-1 by the early stages of the third. Cole Caufield scored twice for Wisconsin, but it was not enough.
“It was a goal of our team from the beginning to make it back to the NCAA Tournament, to get Wisconsin hockey back on the map,” Emberson said. “It’s a special group of guys to be able to do what we did in the Big Ten. Credit to all the guys. They’re my brothers. I love them. It ended too soon, so it sucks.”
Emberson, the Badgers captain, will once again face the decision of going pro or returning for his senior season. The Arizona Coyotes own his National Hockey League rights.
Stange, just a freshman, will likely be back in Madison where he’s set to be joined by former Eau Claire North linemate Zach Urdahl and Altoona native Daniel Laatsch.