The Eau Claire North football program spent 31 long years trying to knock off Menomonie, to no avail. The Huskies made up for some of those frustrations on Friday night.
North was in control from start to finish in a 20-6 victory over the Mustangs at Carson Park, the Huskies’ first win against Menomonie since 1991. It snapped a 29-game win streak Menomonie held in the series, and is the latest milestone in a breakthrough year for the Huskies.
“This feels almost unreal,” North senior Lucas Barby said. “I knew it was going to happen at some point in the season, that we were going to beat a team that we really weren’t supposed to beat. It just so happened to be tonight. I’m so proud of my boys, we’ve worked so hard for this.”
North’s last win over Menomonie came long before any members of this year’s team were born. Menomonie had an average margin of victory of roughly 31 points in its 29 consecutive wins over the Huskies. But none of that history mattered on Friday.
“I think it shows that we can show up and play with really good teams,” North coach Matt McGinnis said. “This conference is really good, and that’s a really good football team over there that we just played. I think it just shows the kids that we’re a good football team too, and we can be when we put it all together.”
The Huskies scored on their first possession and never looked back. North controlled the line of scrimmage all night, and a punishing ground game surged for 371 yards. Jack Kein ran for a pair of touchdowns, and Cam Olson added a long scoring run of his own. The duo teamed up to rush for 316 yards on 40 carries.
“We’ve got some big dogs up front,” McGinnis said of his offensive line. “All five of those guys are amazing. We put it on them: We’re going behind you, and that’s what we’re doing. They stepped up.”
That was more than enough help for North’s defense, which kept the Mustangs to 190 yards of offense.
Kein plunged into the end zone from one yard out to put North ahead midway through the first quarter. The Huskies doubled their lead on a 67-yard touchdown run from Olson in the first minute of the second quarter.
The Mustangs made it a one-score game on Steele Schaefer’s one-yard touchdown run with 6:16 left until halftime, but they wouldn’t get any closer. Kein scored on a 21-yard run in the third quarter to make it a two-possession game again, and North’s ground game chewed plenty of time off the clock to keep Menomonie’s offense off the field. That included a 16-play drive that spanned the third and fourth quarters and took about nine minutes off the board.
“We practiced our X’s and O’s the entire week, and just got it done,” Barby said. “Our schemes for defense, Coach (Dave) Decker knows his stuff obviously. This is so fun.”
Panthers beat Warriors in ranked clash
Ellsworth’s Jurell Gooden plunged into the end zone with 26 seconds remaining in the game on the 2-yard touchdown run, which was the difference as Rice Lake was handed a 16-8 loss by the Panthers on Friday night at Pug Lund Field.
Ellsworth had taken over possession after a turnover on downs as Rice Lake stalled in the red zone with 4 minutes to play in the contest. The Panthers drove 83 yards on the game-winning drive, which included a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak from Griffin Blomberg with a little more than minute left that moved the chains at the Rice Lake 32. A back-breaking run of 24 yards by Bo Hines down to the Warrior 8 had the Panthers on the door step and three plays later Gooden ran it in.
“We had our chances,” Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said. “We had the ball in our hands a couple of times and we had the runner in our hands a couple of times and didn’t bring them down.”
The two teams had each entered the game ranked inside the top five in their respective divisions in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll. Ellsworth is at No. 4 in Division 4 and Rice Lake is at No. 5 in Division 3.
Asher rallies Wolves
Trevor Asher ran for a 21-yard touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting Elmwood/Plum City to a 24-21 win over Boyceville on Friday.
The Bulldogs led 21-8, but two second-half scores from Asher rallied the Wolves to a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory.
“Boyceville is big, talented and very well coached,” Wolves coach Mike Birtzer said. “This win was a whole team effort.”
Boyceville had scored 21 unanswered points before Asher lifted Elmwood/Plum City into the lead late in the game. Asher’s decisive score came with 2:59 on the clock.
Old Abes fall on road
Ryan Thompson threw a 10-yard touchdown to Tay Ferguson, but it was the only time Eau Claire Memorial got in the end zone in a 23-8 defeat at Hudson on Friday.
Andrew Caples scored a pair of touchdowns for Hudson, and Jake Busson added another. Jack Strong also made a field goal for the Raiders.
Ramblers pull away from Crickets
Zander Rockow ran for two touchdowns and caught another as Regis pulled away from Fall Creek 41-6 on Saturday in Altoona.
The Ramblers led 6-0 entering the second quarter, but broke the game open with three touchdowns in the period. Two were from Rockow, and Josh Brickner added a touchdown run. Jack Weisenberger and Kolton Rockow both scored on runs in the second half, while Nate Kurtz’s one-yard run got the Crickets on the board late in the game.
Rails hammer Viroqua
The Altoona football team put up 38 points in the first half en route to a 56-25 victory over Viroqua on Friday at OakLeaf Stadium.
Jackson Berg nabbed a pick six, ran for a 24-yard score and threw a touchdown pass in an eventful first two quarters for the Rails. Viroqua scored in the first minute to take an early lead, but it was all Altoona from there.
Zavondre Cole caught a pair of touchdown passes before halftime — one from Berg and another from Ben Kuenkel. Thorin Steele added a 35-yard touchdown run as the Rails built a 38-7 lead at the break.
Kuenkel hit CJ Varsho with a 63-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Hunter Hibbard and Sawyer Van Vleet scored on runs of 64 and 57 yards, respectively, in the second half.
Cardinals upend New Richmond
Mason Howard scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter as Chippewa Falls earned an important Big Rivers victory over New Richmond, 21-8, on Friday.
The Tigers led 7-0 at halftime thanks to Andrew Trandahl’s one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. But Chippewa Falls leveled the score on Mason Von Haden’s one-yard dive in the third, and Howard ran one in from 11 yards out with 9:50 to put the Cards ahead. Dawson Goodman added some insurance with a 43-yard touchdown run later in the fourth.