The Northwest Tipoff Classic brought some standout performers to UW-Stout's Johnson Fieldhouse on Saturday, with Bloomer, Thorp, McDonell, Fall Creek, Clear Lake, Mondovi, Spring Valley and Elk Mound all earning tournament victories.
The day full of hoops saved its most exciting game for last. Elk Mound held off Altoona 58-54 in overtime, led by 21 points from Kaden Russo and 11 from Caleb Knutson. It helped the Mounders overcome 26 points from Altoona's Evan Peterson.
Elk Mound outscored Altoona 8-4 in overtime to close out the tournament.
Fall Creek also earned a dramatic victory, defeating Unity 56-53. The Eagles led by six with less than three minutes remaining, but Jeffrey Ritger hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:39 left to put the Crickets in front. Bo Vollrath helped Fall Creek ice it away with four points in the final minute.
Vollrath scored 25 points to lead Fall Creek.
Several individuals showcased their explosive scoring ability throughout the day. Mondovi's Jarod Falkner put in 34 points in Mondovi's 68-48 victory against Osseo-Fairchild, and Spring Valley's Tyler Bowman scored 31 in a 75-60 win over Stanley-Boyd. McDonell's Eddie Mittermeyer scored 26 in the Macks' 68-61 triumph over Colfax.
North's Jones, girls squad win at home invite
The Eau Claire North girls wrestling team captured another tournament title and Lajuan Jones added an individual win for the boys at Saturday's Husky Invitational in Eau Claire.
The North girls had a pair of individual champions in Sydni Schindler (132 pounds) and Katlyn Grant (152).
Jones was the 285-pound champion for the boys, winning by decision in the final.
Other locals to win titles included Menomonie's Brayten Casey (106), Baldwin-Woodville's Colton Hush (113) and Bloomer/Colfax's Kendra Hamman (girls' 235).
Elsewhere on Saturday, Regis/Altoona took second place at the Tomah Scramble. Chase Kostka won an individual title for the co-op at 132 pounds.
Steien posts career best
Blair-Taylor's Lindsay Steien had the most productive game of her already impressive career in a 98-49 win over DeSoto on Saturday.
Steien scored a career-high 39 points as the Wildcats came close to hitting triple digits on the scoreboard. She hit six 3-pointers and scored 21 points after halftime.
Blugolds bounce back
The UW-Eau Claire women's basketball responded well to taking its first loss of the season on Wednesday, hammering Loras 66-49 on Saturday.
Tyra Boettcher scored 14 points, Jessie Ruden added 13 points and six rebounds and Bailey Reardon tallied 12 points and seven boards. The Blugolds got ahead early and the Duhawks never truly threatened to come back.
Eau Claire is now off until Dec. 29.