Elk Mound’s Ellie Schiszik had a night to remember on Friday. The record book will ensure that.
The freshman knocked down 11 3-pointers in the Mounders’ 82-33 victory over Spring Valley, setting the area’s new single-game record for makes from beyond the arc. According to Leader-Telegram records, the previous best from an area player came in 2017, when Flambeau’s Morgan Ludescher made 10 3s in one game.
Schiszik finished with 33 points, a career high. Her previous best was 23.
Old Abes win another tournament
The second-ranked Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team earned its third tournament championship of the season this weekend.
The Old Abes beat third-ranked Notre Dame 4-1 and Wausau West 4-0 to capture the Wausau West Hockey Invitational. Connor Byrne scored a hat trick in the win over the Tritons, and Luke Lindsay had two goals in the championship game.
Blugold women end skid
The 11th-ranked UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team built a big lead in the third quarter and held on to defeat UW-La Crosse 53-48 on Saturday in La Crosse. The victory ended a two-game skid for the Blugolds.
After entering halftime with a two-point lead, Eau Claire added some cushion by outscoring the Eagles 19-11 in the third period. The Blugolds needed it, mustering only three points in the fourth quarter.
La Crosse got within three of the lead with two minutes remaining, but went scoreless the rest of the way. Kylie Mogen made the win official by making two free throws in the final second.
Jessie Ruden scored 14 points to lead the Blugolds. Ellie Clayton chipped in with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Eau Claire hosts UW-River Falls on Wednesday night at Zorn Arena.
Blugolds can’t hold on for upset
The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team held a lead over 11th-ranked UW-La Crosse midway through the second half, but couldn’t hold on in a 67-60 defeat on Saturday at Zorn Arena.
Michael Casper made a pair of free throws to put the Blugolds ahead 45-44 with eight minutes left. Will Fuhrmann answered with a go-ahead layup on the other end, and the Eagles never trailed again.
Eau Claire cut the lead to five when Cade Hall made a free throw with 52 seconds left and the Blugolds did so again in the closing seconds, but couldn’t get any closer.
Hall scored 15 points off the bench to lead the Blugolds. Brock Voigt had 14 points and four rebounds, and Carter Brooks added 13 points and nine rebounds.
The defeat pushed Eau Claire’s losing streak to five games. They’ll look to bounce back on Wednesday with a road game at UW-River Falls.
Hughes wins title at home invite
Chippewa Falls’ David Hughes won a title at his home invitational on Saturday. The Chi-Hi wrestler was the 126-pound champion at the Cardinals’ Chippewa Falls Invitational.
Regis/Altoona’s Brayden Albee (182) and Caden Weber (195) also won titles at the invite.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Cameron produced three champions at the Ladysmith Invitational. Kayne Johnson (113), Tanner Gerber (138) and Ashtyn Waite (182) all won titles for the Comets. Bloomer/Colfax’s Luke Blanchard (152) and Bowen Rothbauer (160) also won titles, along with Cumberland’s Dawson Johnson (120) and Ladysmith’s Clayton Roscoe (126).