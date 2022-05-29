FALL CREEK — The Fall Creek bats got hot early in the Crickets softball team’s 9-4 regional final victory over Colfax Friday night at Fall Creek. The Crickets scored five runs in the first two innings, and senior pitcher Sam Olson held strong, leading the defense to limit the visiting Vikings to just four runs.
The Crickets celebrated the Division 4 regional championship by dancing to “Cotton-Eyed Joe” on the field after the game with their trophy. Seniors Catrina Cline, Hannah Herrem, and Olson explaining the dance, by saying, “(The song) was playing between innings in a game about mid-season, and the outfield just started dancing to it.” The trio pointed to Cline when asked who the best dancer was.
"We like to keep it light on the field and keep it fun, because when we play positive and with no pressure we play a lot better," Olson said. "When the team is keeping it light, we’re having fun with each other. Everything just clicks better.”
"I think the kids worked hard all season got better, and were able to play some good softball at the end," Fall Creek coach Brad Ceranski said. "The kids have put a lot of time and effort in so I’m proud of them that they were able to get some hardware and get a chance to play again next week.”
It's the second straight regional title for Fall Creek, which reached the sectional finals last season. The Crickets are now scheduled to face the Cadott Hornets in a sectional semifinal contest at home Tuesday evening. Fall Creek came away with wins from its two previous meetings with the Hornets this season, and finished in with second place in the Western Cloverbelt behind Bloomer.
It seemed that every time the Vikings attempted a rally in the game, the Crickets were there to stop it. Colfax pulled within two runs of Fall Creek by scoring twice in the top of the third, but the Crickets answered with two runs of their own in the bottom half.
"They are a very good group of young ladies," Colfax coach John Dickinsen said of his team. "They have been getting together and playing harder and harder for each other. Three freshmen, four sophomores, and three juniors that are playing and it is, you know, something that they have really stepped up and melded together and they play for each other, and I am proud of them.
"We are excited. I mean, I give the girls all the credit. They didn’t back down they buckled down and played a heck of a game. It’s fun to get the experience playing in this.”
The Vikings finished third in this year’s Dunn-St. Croix behind co-champions Elk Mound and Mondovi, Boyceville, and Durand.
Herrem had two hits and two RBIs to lead Fall Creek. Olson struck out seven in a complete game. Emma Medin had two of Colfax's five hits.
Lancers clinch Dairyland title
The Immanuel Lutheran baseball team wrapped up the Dairyland Conference title by sweeping Pepin/Alma 8-0, 5-1 in a doubleheader on Friday.
Jonah Mueller struck out 11 across five innings in the first game and added two RBIs as a hitter. He and Britten Rutz drove in two runs apiece in the second game.
The Lancers finished 15-3 in conference play. Coach Joe Lau recently surpassed 300 wins for his career, sitting at 304 after Friday's doubleheader.
Beavers win playoff opener
The Augusta baseball team scored six runs in the sixth inning to defeat Luther 11-5 in its playoff opener on Friday.
The game was tied at 5 entering the bottom of the sixth, where the Beavers broke things open to move on in the Division 4 bracket. Brennan King drove in a pair of runs for Augusta, and was solid in 6.2 innings on the mound. Nine Augusta errors led to four unearned runs. King struck out six.
Ramblers, Macks announce hires
A pair of area schools announced coaching hires on Friday.
Regis picked alumnus Connor Miller to lead its boys basketball program. Miller starred for the Ramblers before graduating in 2011. He led Regis to two state tournament appearances as a player, bringing home All-Northwest player of the year honors in 2011. He played college basketball at Samford and Minnesota State before playing professionally overseas.
"I have been fortunate to have had many great mentors and experiences from the game of basketball," Miller said in a press release. "This position will allow me to give back, mentor, and develop young talent within a system that has given me so much."
Miller replaces Bryant Brenner in the role.
McDonell announced Mark Maloney will be its new football coach. Maloney previously coached the Macks from 2002 to 2007. He coached the middle school program for the last four years.
Maloney takes over for Jason Cox, who coached McDonell for four seasons.