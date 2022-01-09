In a game full of momentum shifts, McDonell’s Canan Huss ensured his side would get the final one against Regis on Friday night.
Huss drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Macks a 47-46 overtime victory over the Ramblers. It capped a back-and-forth affair that wasn’t settled until there was no time left on the clock.
Kendon Krogman had given Regis a 46-44 lead with a big 3-pointer of his own on the Ramblers’ final possession. But Huss ducked under the outstretched arm of his defender and got his buzzer beater on target to send McDonell home victorious.
Huss scored 19 points to lead McDonell. Nine of those came in the extra period. Kendon Krogman had a game-high 25 points for the Ramblers.
UW-EC women drop ranked clash
Saturday’s women’s basketball game between UW-Eau Claire and UW-Whitewater featured two of the top 10 teams in Division III. The Warhawks, ranked No. 8, bested the 10th-ranked Blugolds 73-64.
A second quarter which saw the Blugolds held to 12 points put Eau Claire in a first-half deficit. Eau Claire was within five of the lead late in the fourth quarter, but an 8-1 run by Whitewater held off any chance of a rally.
Jessie Ruden had 21 points and four rebounds for the Blugolds. Kylie Mogen and Courtney Crouch added 14 points apiece.
All but three of the Blugolds’ points came from their five starters.
With the win, Whitewater remained unbeaten in WIAC play. The defeat dropped the Blugolds to 2-1 in conference play.
Stout rides strong start
The UW-Stout women’s basketball team got out to a hot start defensively and cruised from there to a 60-45 win over UW-Platteville on Saturday in Menomonie.
The Blue Devils held the Pioneers to two points in the first quarter. Platteville was 1 of 10 from the field in the period. They never fully recovered from the sluggish start.
Stout never trailed in the victory. Amanda Giesen scored a career-best 18 points to lead the way. Anna Mutch contributed nine points and nine rebounds. Defensively, the Blue Devils forced 17 turnovers.
The Blue Devils pulled even in conference play thanks to the win, moving to 2-2. They hit the road to take on UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday night.
Blue Devils near upset again
A few days after nearly taking down 11th-ranked UW-La Crosse, the UW-Stout men’s basketball team threatened to topple second-ranked UW-Platteville. But the results was the same on Saturday, with the Pioneers holding off the upset bid in a 93-86 victory.
Stout got to within three of Platteville’s lead on Lovell Williams’ layup with 1:33 remaining. But the Pioneers closed the game on a 6-2 run to survive.
Williams scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Armani Tinsley and Brody Fox added 18 and 15 points, respectively.
Blugolds can’t hold on
The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team led UW-Whitewater by four at halftime, but couldn’t hold on in a 77-72 defeat on Saturday at Zorn Arena.
The game was tied at 72 with less than a minute remaining. The Warhawks seized the lead for good on a jumper from Derek Gray with 33 seconds left. On the other end of the court, Gray nabbed a steal and knocked down a free throw to make it a 3-point lead with 10 seconds left. The Blugolds turned the ball over on their final possession, sealing the defeat.
Brock Voigt had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead Eau Claire. Michael Casper chipped in with 11 points and four rebounds.
The Blugolds travel to Menomonie on Wednesday to face rival UW-Stout.
Cadott wins home invite
The Cadott wrestling team captured the team championship at its home invite on Saturday.
The Hornets got individual titles from Brayden Sonnentag (126 pounds), Tristan Drier (152), Cole Pfeiffer (160), Dawson Webster (170) and Gavin Tegels (220) to win the crown.
Menomonie’s Brayten Casey (106) and Kellan Aure (138) both won individual titles. Regis/Altoona’s Brayden Albee (182) and Caden Weber (195) were both champions, along with Glenwood City’s Ian Radintz (120) and Gabe Knops (132).
Elsewhere on Saturday, Rice Lake’s Carter Schulz was a champion at the New Richmond Invitational and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm’s Jayson Ford won a title at the Superior Spartan Classic.
Popowich has career game
Friday was a night to remember for Bruce’s Ryan Popowich.
The sophomore poured in a career-high 38 points in an 82-47 win over Lake Holcombe. His previous best was 24 points, set last season.