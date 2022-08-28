AUGUSTA — Fall Creek senior quarterback Eli Laube broke the school’s career passing record Friday night at Augusta in the Crickets’ 20-8 victory over the Beavers. He turned in a nine-completion, 16-attempt, 108-yard performance in the win, to bring his career yardage total to 2,302. That’s the best number in Fall Creek’s history.

Laube said after the game he and his teammates were feeling great and, “we’re feeling ready for next week. Next week is a conference game. That’s a big one.”