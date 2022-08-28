AUGUSTA — Fall Creek senior quarterback Eli Laube broke the school’s career passing record Friday night at Augusta in the Crickets’ 20-8 victory over the Beavers. He turned in a nine-completion, 16-attempt, 108-yard performance in the win, to bring his career yardage total to 2,302. That’s the best number in Fall Creek’s history.
Laube said after the game he and his teammates were feeling great and, “we’re feeling ready for next week. Next week is a conference game. That’s a big one.”
Laube threw for two touchdowns, and the Crickets out-gained the Beavers 408-184.
Fall Creek coach Tyler Mickelson called defending Dairyland Conference champion Augusta a “very good and disciplined football team.”
“We knew coming in that we had to be very sound in our assignments,” he said. “We were good enough to win tonight. We know that Augusta is going to have a great season, but we just have to get things cleaned up.”
Mickelson also noted there were times the team didn’t seem to have its timing down for throws and missed a few defensive blocks, and he would like to see greater ball security.
Laube combined with Jacob Wathke on a 25-yard pass in the first quarter to give Fall Creek its first six points just two minutes into the game. A few minutes later, Augusta’s Brennan King responded with a 3-yard run for a touchdown for the Beavers. Levi White swooped into the end zone from 2 yards out for the two-point conversion to make it 8–6 in Augusta’s favor with 5:54 left in the first quarter.
A 5-yard pass from Laube to Bo Vollrath netted fall Creek another six points with 1:19 to play in the first quarter. The ensuing two point conversion attempt failed, to return the lead to Fall Creek 12-8.
Ben Kelly ran 50 yards for another Fall Creek touchdown with 8:13 on the clock in the second quarter. Laube’s pass to Hagberg for the two point conversion was good, giving the Crickets a 12-point advantage over the Beavers.
Rails win, but not satisfied
The Altoona football team rumbled to a 36-6 victory over Osseo-Fairchild on Friday night at OakLeaf Stadium, but the Rails weren’t satisfied.
The team’s first victory of the season showcased the potential it has when things are clicking, but also showed there’s still work to be done. Altoona was penalized a dozen times in the win.
“It’s nice to get the win, but we have a lot of things that we’ve got to work on and got to fix,” Altoona coach Chad Hanson said. “We can’t be satisfied with the win tonight, because next week if we play like this, we’re not winning. That’s the reality if we want to take a step forward.”
The first half showed the Rails on both ends of the spectrum. When they were in sync, they were breaking off big plays and built a 36-0 lead by halftime. But they also went through several drives that featured multiple penalties.
“It feels good to get in the win column, but obviously we’ve got to clean up the penalties for the next game,” quarterback Ben Kuenkel said. “We’ve got to clean it up, because it was hard to sit through that first half.”
Altoona led 22-0 after the first quarter thanks to touchdown runs from Colin Boyarski, Kuenkel and Thorin Steele. Kuenkel broke off a 72-yard score, and Steele followed with a 58-yard dash to the end zone.
Hunter Hibbard added a 32-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Kuenkel threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to CJ Varsho in the closing seconds of the half.
The Rails’ big-play potential was on display, but they’re looking for more consistency moving forward.
“There’s a lot of big-play potential; we’ve got a lot of talent at the skill positions,” Hanson said. “But we can’t be living with these mistakes and then leaning on the fact that we can zig-zag down the field. Because that’s not going to happen against Black River Falls, Westby, West Salem, Aquinas and all our conference teams.”
Osseo-Fairchild got on the board late in the fourth quarter. Ashton Oliver ran in from six yards out for the Thunder’s touchdown.
Asher seals Wolves’ dramatic win
Trevor Asher broke off a 62-yard touchdown run with two seconds left in the fourth quarter, giving the Elmwood/Plum City football team a thrilling 26-20 victory over Blair-Taylor on Friday.
Blair-Taylor had taken the lead on a touchdown pass from Ethan Knisley to Zack Nitek with 16 seconds remaining. But Asher broke off the big run with the game on the line to send the Wolves home victorious. It was part of a huge showing — he carried the ball 27 times for 320 yards and four touchdowns.
Asher also had touchdown runs of 33, 45 and 65 yards.
Old Abes stymie RiverHawks
Defense ruled the day as the Eau Claire Memorial football team fought past La Crosse Central 10-7 on Friday to improve to 2-0.
The contest featured nine interceptions, including five from the Memorial defense. Ryan Thompson threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Reagan Hub to put the Old Abes on the board in the second quarter. After Central tied the game, Connor Anderson made a 27-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half to put Memorial ahead for good.
Thompson completed 18 passes for 187 yards. Peter Albert hauled in six receptions for 112 yards.
Huskies’ rally falls short
The Eau Claire North football team nearly pulled off a huge rally, but came up just short in a 31-28 defeat to La Crosse Logan on Friday. The Rangers led by 17 in the fourth quarter but the Huskies got the deficit down to three.
Tyler Everson threw an 11-yard touchdown to Traeton Goss for North late in the fourth quarter, and the Huskies immediately recovered an onside kick. With under a minute remaining, Everson found Ryne Hull for a score before North ultimately ran out of time.
Everson finished with three passing touchdowns for North.
Ramblers blank Blackhawks
The Regis football team scored all of its points in the first half to defeat Blomoer 43-0 on Friday and move to 2-0 this season.
Carson Tait ran for a pair of touchdowns and Jack Weisenberger caught and ran for a score for Regis. Kendon Krogman ran for a touchdown and threw one to Weisenberger. Brayden Albee also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.
Krogman was 8 of 10 passing for 137 yards. Brandon Myher led Regis with 51 rushing yards.
Orioles stun Red Raiders
The Stanley-Boyd football team staged an impressive comeback on Friday, rallying from a 21-point hole to stun Marathon 36-28 in overtime.
Marathon led 28-7 in the second quarter, but Stanley-Boyd took over from there. Landon Karlen started the rally with a touchdown run, Logan Burzynski returned a punt for a touchdown in the third quarter and then threw a 32-yard score to Henry Hoel in the fourth to tie the game.
Burzynski ran for a five-yard touchdown in overtime to win the game for the Orioles. He passed for 129 yards and ran for 31 more, and finished with two passing touchdowns. Blake Paul had 22 carries for 69 yards.
Cards take 2nd at Sprawl
The Chippewa Falls volleyball team took second place out of 40 teams at the Menomonie Sprawl held at UW-Stout over the weekend. The Cardinals fell in a third-set tiebreaker in the championship match against River Falls, a rematch of last year’s Division 1 sectional final. The Wildcats won 25-15, 17-25, 16-14.
Chippewa Falls won four matches in bracket play to advance to the championship round.
Eau Claire North took seventh, Cadott was eighth, Eau Claire Memorial was ninth and McDonell was 10th. Stanley-Boyd and Menomonie finished 11th and 12th, respectively. Regis tied for 13th.