The McDonell volleyball team had its chances.
But this Catholic Central team would not be beaten. Could not be beaten.
The Hilltoppers held off the Macks 3-0 on Saturday in a state championship that lived up to its billing, securing a Division 4 title and an undefeated season.
The match, played in Little Chute, was a part of a busy Saturday for local prep volleyball. Four schools from the Chippewa Valley competed in this year's state tournament, McDonell and Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran in the D4 field in Little Chute and Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild in the D3 field in Wausau. The three other participants fell in the state semifinals.
After the final of its first trip to the state tournament since 2010, all McDonell could do was tip its cap.
"They took us out of our game, and that's what good teams do," Macks coach Kat Hanson said. "We fought hard, and we didn't give up. We lost to a very good team. That's how it should be in a state championship."
The Hilltoppers rode a dominant performance from hitter Sammie Seib and a lethal service game which produced 14 aces to the state title. The 3-0 scoreline was deceptive though, with each set decided by just four points or fewer: 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.
The Macks swept Prentice 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 earlier in the day to advance to the final. This year's state tournament featured a different setup than usual amid the coronavirus pandemic, with all action taking place on one day at four different high schools.
McDonell will add a volleyball trophy to its cabinet — after the WIAA ships it to the school, with pandemic protocols eliminating trophy presentations at the tournament site — for the first time since 2009. The Macks finished with a 21-2 record.
"I think we're all just grateful that we even had a full season," senior Maggie Craker said. "Right now it hurts, but I think in a couple days we'll realize what the big picture is and how good our season was."
McDonell will graduate five seniors, who leave behind a legacy that will be tough to match. They helped the Macks get back to the state tournament after a decade-long absence, and racked up plenty of wins along the way.
"I think honestly, (we'll remember) how close we are to each other, and our friendships," Sidney Rice said. "Some of us play other sports, but I really think that volleyball is the sport that really brought us all together and made us feel like one whole team."
Immanuel Lutheran entered the weekend with a perfect record, but the Lancers couldn't best the Catholic Central either. The Hilltoppers served with venom, hit the ball hard and hardly left a spot on the court uncovered in a 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 semifinal win.
It was still a highly successful season for Immanuel, which made its first ever appearance in the WIAA state tournament.
"I just think it's been a good year. I'm really proud of what we did," Claire Schierenbeck said. "It was a tough loss, but we played hard and played really well."
The Lancers figure to have several starters back next season, setting the stage for what the team hopes could be a prolonged run of success.
Osseo-Fairchild was also making its first appearance and also ran into an eventual champ. Howards Grove, now back-to-back state champions, got a strong showing from their hitters in a 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 win.
A disappointing end, but one that still gives the Thunder valuable experience. Osseo-Fairchild will return all but one player, senior middle blocker Madison Hugdahl. They hope this state trip, although different than the typical setup in Green Bay’s Resch Center, will help prepare them for 2021.
“I think now that we’ve been here we’re going to have a lot more motivation to be able to be here again,” outside hitter Mariah Steinke said. “I think we had a lot of fun coming here. Using this momentum into next year is really going to help.”
Osseo-Fairchild was one of the biggest surprises of the fall sports season. The Thunder started the year 1-5 before completely turning their fortunes around.
“It’s been a really fun and rollercoaster of a season,” Steinke said. “It was really cool to make it this far, surprise a lot of people and show that we’re here and we’re coming back next year.”
Fall Creek was making its second straight state tournament appearance, but still was in unfamiliar territory with all the changes to the format. Unfortunately for the Crickets, they are familiar with Saturday's emotions.
Fall Creek got out to a hot start, taking eight of the first 10 points of the match, but struggled to stop Waterloo’s DI-bound outside hitter in a 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 semifinal defeat.
The Crickets’ season has ended in the state semifinals in back-to-back years. And just because they’ve gone through this before doesn’t make it any easier.
“Not at all, but we know that they’re the best teams here,” senior libero Emily Madden said. “Just being one of them means the world to us.”
Both head coach Matt Prissel and the Cricket players were quick to put things in perspective.
“I’m just incredibly proud of our girls,” Prissel said. “In a pandemic, playing for Fall Creek, what it did for the school and the community. All you guys know the little town of Fall Creek and what sports mean to us. Going on a run like this and going back to state for a second year is really special.”
FB heavyweights meet
Both canceled on, Durand and Cumberland football found a last-minute partner in each other Friday night. It made for a matchup that more closely resembled a late-round playoff game, what we would be playing right now if not for the coronavirus pandemic, than the regular season-closing contest it was.
Cumberland was hot out of the gate, scoring all its points in the first quarter, and fended off a strong Durand response for an 18-14 victory in a heavyweight nonconference clash in Durand. The Beavers, champions of the Heart O' North, enter an abridged postseason a perfect 7-0.
"We knew we were going to come down here and play against a quality team," Cumberland coach Corey Berghammer said. "Watching these guys on tape, we knew how physical they were. We knew we were going to be in for four quarters all night."
Jack Martens finished with a pair of touchdowns and 223 total yards for the Beavers. Quarterback Maddux Allen threw for 242 yards, while Durand was largely powered by the 152 rushing yards of Simon Bauer.
Fall Creek ends streak
Brock Laube threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and the Fall Creek defense kept Neillsville/Granton off the board for most of the night to secure the Crickets' first win of the year with a 15-12 victory on Friday. The victory snapped a 15-game losing streak for the program.
Laube staked Fall Creek to a 15-0 lead with touchdown passes to Cameron Martzke and Leo Hagberg in the second and third quarters, respectively, and his defense matched the performance.
The Crickets kept the Warriors scoreless until the final four minutes of the game, where they scored twice before seeing a comeback effort fall short.
Warriors win on field goal
Cole Fenske's 22-yard field goal with 10 seconds to play was the difference for the Rice Lake Warriors in the team's regular season finale. His boot secured a 26-23 nonconference victory against Wausau West.
Rice Lake (2-5) scored twice in the final 3:14 to erase a 23-15 deficit and end its season with back-to-back victories after beginning the season with five consecutive losses. Rice Lake ran for more than 300 yards in the victory.
Playoff field announced
The WIAA announced this year's football playoff field on Saturday.
This year's playoffs will be limited to two levels. Schools have been broken up into regional foursomes in six divisions, with 32 teams in the top five divisions and 36 in the sixth. All but one squad that didn't voluntarily opt out of the playoffs, Sauk Prairie, were included in the bracket.
One game between two local teams, Colfax at Cameron, has already been declared a forfeit. Cameron advanced to the second level and will play the winner of Ladysmith and Cadott next week. Clear Lake also advanced after a Flambeau forfeit.
Menomonie, which was in Division 3 in last year's playoff field, requested to move up to Division 1.
All local matchups can be found in the scoreboard on page 2B.