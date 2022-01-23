Friday’s boys basketball matchup between Eau Claire Memorial and River Falls was bound to produce a statement victory regardless of the victor. The Old Abes ensured they’d receive that distinction.
In a meeting of the first- and second-place teams in the Big Rivers, conference leader Memorial pulled away for a 62-47 win at the Eagles Nest. It kept the Old Abes (14-2, 8-0) unbeaten in Big Rivers play and established a two-game lead over the second-place Wildcats (12-3, 6-2) in the standings.
LJ Wells scored a game-high 17 points to lead Memorial, and Will Boser and Mekhi Shaw were close behind with 15 and 14 points, respectively. The Old Abes outscored River Falls 34-22 in the second half.
The win capped a season sweep of the Wildcats. Memorial won the first meeting 50-38 in December.
The Old Abes followed with an 84-63 win over Richfield (Minn.) at the Border Battle in Minneapolis on Saturday. Shaw led the way with 20 points.
Blugolds open up WIAC race
To have a shot at grabbing the regular season championship in the WIAC, the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team likely needed to beat league leader UW-Whitewater on Saturday.
The Blugolds got the job done, and opened up the conference race as a result. Kylie Mogen hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:41 left, starting a 14-3 run to clinch an 81-71 victory over the sixth-ranked Warhawks at Zorn Arena.
It was the first conference defeat for Whitewater, and keeps the Blugolds (5-2) within striking distance in the standings.
The teams traded blows in the fourth quarter, with several lead changes before Mogen’s 3 gave it to the Blugolds for good. Eau Claire held the Warhawks to 1 of 7 shooting in the game’s final two and a half minutes.
Jessie Ruden scored a career-high 29 points to power the Blugolds. Mogen scored 16, Courtney Crouch added 14 and Tyra Boettcher had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Blugolds visit UW-Platteville on Monday.
Sorensen continues heroics
UW-Stout freshman Raegan Sorensen has a knack for big moments. She hit a game-winning buzzer beater for the second straight contest, giving the Blue Devils women’s basketball team a 69-67 win over UW-Platteville on Saturday. Sorensen hit the winning shot as time expired in Stout’s win over UW-Stevens Point last Wednesday too.
The Pioneers made a pair of free throws to tie the game at 65 with three seconds left, setting the stage for Sorensen’s winner. It was the final swing in a back-and-forth affair.
Anna Mutch scored 16 points to lead Stout. Sorensen finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Amanda Giesen added 13 points.
The Blue Devils host UW-River Falls on Wednesday.
Blugolds snap losing streak
The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team rode 20 points from Michael Casper to a 74-63 win over UW-Whitewater on Saturday, snapping a six-game losing streak.
The Blugolds opened the second half on an 18-5 run and held on for the skid-ending victory. They held off a late push from the Warhawks for a relatively comfortable win.
Brock Voigt and Nolan Blair added 13 points apiece, and Voigt had nine rebounds. Cade Hall had 11 points and five rebounds. Eau Claire shot 54% in the win.
The Blugolds moved to 2-6 in the WIAC. They host UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday night.
Lead slips away from Blue Devils
The UW-Stout men’s basketball team held a 16-point lead over second-ranked UW-Platteville early in the second half on Saturday, but couldn’t hold on in a 74-72 defeat.
The Blue Devils went ahead by 16 on a 3-pointer by Jon Ciriacks in the first minute of the second half, and led by nine with 2:41 remaining. But Platteville closed the game on 13-2 run to snatch a come-from-behind victory.
The Pioneers took the lead on a layup from Quentin Shields with 49 seconds left. Stout’s attempt at a winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds was off the mark.
Lovell Williams had 16 points and eight rebounds for Stout. Ciriacks added 13 points and six rebounds and Armani Tinsley scored 10. The Blue Devils shot 48% in the loss. They travel to UW-River Falls on Wednesday.
Vikings gets in DSC driver’s seat
The Colfax girls basketball team rode a 21-point evening from McKenna Shipman to defeat Elk Mound 42-29 in a key Dunn-St. Croix contest on Saturday.
Colfax remained undefeated in the conference with the victory and gave the Mounders their first league loss.
Warriors make up ground in BRC
The Rice Lake girls basketball team gained some traction in the Big Rivers standings with a 50-46 win over first-place Menomonie on Friday.
Eliana Sheplee had a game-best 14 points to lead the Warriors, and Jordan Roethel and Brynn Olson added 12 each. Rice Lake now sits a half-game behind the Mustangs in the standings.
Abes earn dramatic win
Jordyn Peed made a go-ahead free throw in the final second, lifting the Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball team to a 61-60 win over River Falls on Friday.
Peed finished with 10 points. Lily Cayley had a game-high 19 points for Memorial.
Alliance wins home invite
The Eau Claire Alliance boys swim and dive team won its home Husky Invite on Saturday, capturing the title in dominant fashion.
The Alliance scored 506 team points, far outscoring the rest of the field. Hudson took second with 385.
Jacob Rossi won a pair of events individually, and Gabe Secker earned one victory of his own. The Alliance also won multiple relay events.
Regis/Altoona, Cadott win titles
The Regis/Altoona wrestling team captured the team championship at Saturday’s Shell Lake Challenge, led by title winners Brayden Albee (182 pounds) and Caden Weber (195).
Cumberland’s Dawson Johnson (120), Bloomer/Colfax’s Bowen Rothbauer (160) and Thorp/Owe-Withee’s Nathan Zarins (285) also won titles at the tournament.
Regis/Altoona wasn’t the only area team to win a tournament over the weekend. Cadott won the team title at the Raider Challenge in Arcadia. The Hornets had individual champions in Brayden Sonnentag (126 pounds), Tristan Drier (152) and Gavin Tegels (220). They held off Aquinas by 14 points to win the team championship, beating out 15 other squads.
Menomonie’s Brayten Casey won a 106-pound title in the East Ridge Ruckus in Minnesota, Glenwood City’s Ian Radintz was the 120-pound champion at the St. Croix Falls Classic and Stanley-Boyd’s Breckin Burzynski won at 126 pounds at the Wausau East Lumberjack Invite.