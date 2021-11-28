The Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team won its home Meltdown tournament in shootout fashion on Saturday.
The Old Abes defeated Notre Dame in a shootout after finishing overtime tied at 3-3 in the championship game. Luke Lindsay turned in the winning goal and Will Seymour turned away enough shots in the shootout to clinch the title for Memorial.
Lindsay, Cole Fisher and Peyton Platter all scored goals in regulation for Memorial. Seymour made 35 saves.
The Old Abes defeated Wausau West 5-2 on Friday to advance to the championship game.
Huskies go 2-0
The Eau Claire North boys hockey team got two goals each from Caden Sutter and Hayden Bell to defeat Antigo 8-0 on Saturday and move to 2-0 this season.
Sam Feck and Noah Bestul passed two assists for the Huskies, who scored three goals each in the first and second periods. Tristan Bock and Gabe Richardson combined for the shutout in goal.
The victory followed up a season-opening 2-1 win over Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston on Friday.
Rohrscheib heats up at tourney
Regis senior Makenna Rohrscheib scored a season-best 33 points in the Ramblers’ 68-64 defeat to Maranatha on Friday in tournament action at St. Thomas Academy.
The showing was the second-most points of Rohrscheib’s career. She scored 40 in a game last winter. She followed with 14 points against Visitation on Saturday.
Blugold women score another upset
Less than a week after knocking off third-ranked Trine, the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team took down another top-10 foe.
The Blugolds defeated sixth-ranked Simpson 72-70 on Friday in La Crosse. Tyra Boettcher made the go-ahead layup with seven seconds left to give Eau Claire a dramatic victory.
Jessie Ruden knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 21 points for Eau Claire. Boettcher added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jade Ganski scored 14 points off the bench.
Blugold men hammer Alma
The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team rode 17 points from Spencer Page and 14 apiece from Brock Voigt and Cade Hall to defeat Alma 78-66 at Zorn Arena.
Carter Hanke added nine points off the bench for the Blugolds, who shot 47% from beyond the arc. The victory pushed Eau Claire to 5-2 this season ahead of the team’s first test against a WIAC foe. The Blugolds visit UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday.
UW-Stout also defeated Alma in their Saturday matchup, 87-84. Jon Ciriacks scored 20 points to lead the Blue Devils, and Luke Geiger was close behind with 18. Five Stout players scored in double figures.