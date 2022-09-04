It took the Old Abes a couple of extra hours to get there, but the reward was well worth the wait for the Eau Claire Memorial football team.
Memorial waited out a two-plus hour weather delay and scored a 24-6 victory over rival Eau Claire North on Friday at Carson Park. The victory pushed the Old Abes to 3-0 to begin the season, their best start since 2019.
“We are really proud of our kids,” Memorial coach Rob Scott said. “Our theme all week has been mental toughness. ... We had to have it tonight. The kids were all geeked up to play, and then it got shut down and we were in limbo for a while, and then it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s go.’ And the way the game went, that’s a physical North football team that gave us a lot of shots and a lot of trouble tonight. Our kids persevered, and I’m really proud of them.”
The Memorial defense was solid all night, and sealed a 14th straight victory over its rivals with Benji Roberts’ pick-six in the closing two minutes of the fourth quarter.
“Everyone’s focused on doing their job and trying to win the little situations,” Scott said. “Little situations add up. We’ve been taking care of business defensively.”
Memorial took an early lead when Gavin Gerber blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety. The Huskies ran ahead shortly after, marching 67 yards down the field on eight plays to score on a 13-yard dash by Jack Kein.
Walker Woodworth put the Old Abes in front for good on a two-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. Memorial added some insurance when Ryan Thompson connected with Peter Albert on a 13-yard score midway through the second quarter to build a 17-6 halftime lead.
“That first delay, we were kind of getting a little nervous,” Thompson said. “But once we got back on the field, we put everything out there and were glad to play.”
The second half featured plenty of changes in possession but little to show for it on the scoreboard. Roberts’ interception return for a touchdown served as the only scoring after halftime.
Thompson completed 21 passes for 229 yards for the Old Abes. Shimar Simmons ran for 73 yards on 15 carries. Kein ran the ball 12 times for 90 yards for North.
The Huskies have battled in all three of their games this season, but have yet to find the elusive victory.
“We come out, we have a mental lapse early with the blocked punt, but we recovered,” North coach Matt McGinnis said. “We moved the ball well. We’ve said it all year: We move the ball, and shoot ourselves in the foot. We get behind the chains, and we’re not built to be behind the chains.”
Cards rally past Bulldogs
Boyceville football coach Michael Roemhild summed the situation up after the Bulldogs’ 18–14 loss to the Spring Valley Cardinals at home Friday night.
“If we want to beat the best in the conference, we can’t have penalties, turnovers and mental mistakes,” Roemhild said. “We had an abundance of those tonight. So in order to win a game like that, we just can’t have those mistakes and we had way too many of them.”
Boyceville led the defending Dunn-St. Croix champions 14-12 in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals earned the win on Wyatt Goveronski’s two-yard touchdown run with 11:03 remaining. The Cardinals and Bulldogs finished first and second, respectively, in the conference last season.
The Dunn-St. Croix contest at Boyceville High School was just beginning to welcome fans when storm sirens sounded in response to a severe thunderstorm warning issued for Dunn County. During the resulting weather delay, fans were asked to seek shelter, and both teams were taken to the high school for safety. Spring Valley coach Ryan Kapping said his team wasn’t really affected by the delay. The Cardinals mostly milled around in the gymnasium trying to stay loose for the game.
“I was really pleased to get a win against a quality opponent, and we knew they were going to be physical,” Kapping said. “We knew they have a lot of skill players who obviously tend hurt us pretty badly.” Bulldog players Kapping said did the most damage to the Cardinals in the game where Caden Wold and Sebastian Nielson.
Raiders win battle of unbeatens
Hudson played strong defense to remain undefeated and hand Chippewa Falls its first loss with a 17-7 victory Friday at Dorais Field.
Hudson built a 14-point lead in the first half and held on after the break.
Jake Busson passed for two touchdowns for the Raiders before Chi-Hi got on the board with a one-yard rushing score from Nathan Drivas in the third quarter. But Hudson kept the Cardinals out of the end zone the rest of the way.
Mason Howard had 126 all-purpose yards for Chippewa Falls.
Falkner powers Buffaloes
Jarod Falkner accounted for four touchdowns as the Mondovi football team bested Fall Creek 48-6 in a battle of unbeatens on Friday in Fall Creek.
Falkner ran for three scores and threw for another for the Buffaloes. He had 196 all-purpose yards. Dawson Rud added 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Mondovi.
The Buffaloes scored 28 points in the second quarter to break the game open. Jake Linse capped the victory with a pick-six in the fourth quarter.