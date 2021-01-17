After coming up empty a few times against its top Big Rivers Conference foes, the Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team scored a much-needed win over the weekend.
A three-goal outburst in the second period helped the Old Abes pull ahead after a wild first period, and the group survived a late Chippewa Falls push in a 7-5 triumph at Hobbs Ice Center. The victory avenged an earlier 3-1 loss to the Cardinals on Dec. 30 in Chippewa Falls and ended a tough run against the team's top BRC foes.
"Today was the first day I think we played to our potential," Memorial coach Mike Collins said following the win.
The Old Abes entered the contest 2-3-0 in Big Rivers action, with losses to the conference's top three teams in Chippewa Falls, Hudson and Eau Claire North. With opportunities to make up ground in the standings becoming fewer and fewer as the season progresses, things came together at the right time for the Old Abes.
The Cardinals were without star goalie Bridger Fixmer due to injury, but it wasn't like Zach LeMay was given much of a chance on many of the Memorial goals. Collins' group put on an impressive display of shooting accuracy and passing prowess. The tone was set from the first Memorial goal, when Peyton Platter absolutely sniped the top right corner from the left circle. Carter Olson did the same later in the first, except he picked the top left corner.
"We shot the puck, we followed our shots and we created opportunities," Collins said. "That's something we hadn't done enough of consistently. Today we did."
Platter finished with a hat trick and Trevin Kison tallied three points for Memorial, which led 6-3 in the second period but had to hold off a run from the Cardinals.
"We're all getting together and we're finally tic-tac-toeing and scoring," Memorial goalie Kyler Strenke said. "We've got a legacy. We've got to live it on. It is time to bring this legacy back."
Isaac Frenette and Jack Bowe scored a pair of goals each for Chippewa Falls. The Cardinals had set their sights on a Big Rivers title this season, but they will now need help after falling to 4-2 in league play. Hudson sits atop the standings at 7-0.
"The message right now is you have to put this behind you and practice harder and play harder," Cardinals coach Scott Parker said. "I think collectively as a unit, play better team hockey. We were stressing that and we talked about that. We know Memorial is a good team, we talked about that too, but I think we need to think about accepting and looking in the mirror and being like, 'Yeah, maybe this wasn't my best game.' We need to accept that."
Youth keeping Mustangs afloat
All things considered, things are going about as smoothly on the court as the Menomonie girls basketball team could ask for.
There isn't a ton of experience in the Mustangs' starting lineup — two freshmen, a sophomore and two juniors got the nod in Friday's game loss to Hudson. But youth hasn't really hurt Menomonie, and the Mustangs' record is proof.
Menomonie sits above .500 on the season, sporting a 5-4 record after splitting a pair of games over the weekend.
"We're young. You see what we're throwing out there, and to see them battle like that with a team that has a bunch of seniors (like Hudson) — that's what we take from it, to see that fight," Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said. "Our girls compete. They don't just do it in games, they do it each day in practice too. I think they see the big picture of what they're trying to do."
When returning all-conference guard Shelby Thornton was ruled out for the year early in the season, the Mustangs had to throw their younger players into action. Freshmen guards Mary Berg and Sammy Jacobsen both started against Hudson, along with sophomore wing Ashleah Quilling.
So far, they've adjusted well.
"They've handled it extremely well," junior forward Emma Mommsen said. "I'm surprised, I think everybody's surprised at how well they've handled the pressure that they're put into. It's really amazing that they can handle all that."
Berg scored a team-high 13 points on Friday against Hudson.
Menomonie has just one senior on the roster in Mackenzie Bird. There's a large contingent of juniors along with one sophomore and three freshmen.
It's a roster that skews to the younger side of the spectrum, but it's growing more confident each time it gets in the gym.
"Obviously at the beginning it was a bit iffy because the younger girls didn't have much confidence," junior wing Helen Chen said. "But I think as a team we all collectively came together and brought each other up, brought each other's confidence up. And you can see as we go throughout these games, their confidence has skyrocketed compared to the first game."
Wells gets airborne
LJ Wells has hops. He proved it on Friday.
Eau Claire Memorial's Marco Ebeling, holding the ball on the right wing, saw Wells breaking toward the basket unguarded in the Old Abes' matchup with La Crosse Logan.
Ebeling lobbed a perfectly-placed pass near the basket, and Wells took care of the rest. The junior caught it in midair, and with his back to the basket, threw down a reverse dunk to complete the alley-oop.
Memorial went on to win 67-47. Wells scored nine points.
Wildcats win key clash
Chippewa Falls and River Falls are both expected to contend for the Big Rivers boys basketball title. Entering Friday's matchup, they were meeting expectations with matching 3-1 league records.
As of now, it's advantage Wildcats.
River Falls won the first meeting between the two 75-59 on Friday. Liam Dougherty and Zac Johnson scored 21 points each to pace the Wildcats, who pulled away in the second half. Joe Reuter scored 24 points for Chi-Hi, but the Cardinals couldn't overcome the Wildcats' well-rounded effort.
Need assistance?
Emme Bergh was happy to be the facilitator for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team on Friday.
The junior assisted four goals in the Sabers' 6-2 win over St. Croix Valley. On three goals, she was the sole player credited with an assist.