Eau Claire Memorial was looking forward to playing tournament volleyball for the first time this season.
If there were any worries heading into last weekend's playoffs, coach Juliana Nichols said last week, they were about fatigue playing a role in a multi-match day.
"It'll kind of give us that tournament feel, which I think will be good," Nichols said. "But hopefully it's not too tiring."
As it turned out, it was no problem.
The Old Abes notched a pair of sweeps on Saturday, capturing a Division 1 regional championship in Stevens Point.
Memorial defeated crosstown rival Eau Claire North 3-0 in the regional semifinals, and took down top-seeded Stevens Point by the same score later that night to clinch the regional title.
Reese Bredl and Brenna Bruchert both hit eight kills in the win over the Huskies, and Bruchert added 10 more in the win over the Panthers.
Emma Miller had 28 assists on the day, and Maja Anderson made 33 digs for Memorial.
It was Memorial's first regional championship since 2015.
Memorial received the No. 4 seed for sectional play, and will take on top-seeded Sun Prairie in the semifinals at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday at a to-be-determined site. The winner of that match meets either No. 2 Holmen or No. 3 DeForest in the sectional final at 7 p.m. in Beaver Dam on Tuesday night.
Old Abes score first win
The Eau Claire Memorial football team focused on finishing out games in practice last week.
It worked.
After letting leads slip away late in their first two games, the Old Abes clamped down and held on against Sparta on Friday for a 38-14 victory. It was Memorial's first win of the spring season.
Memorial ran out to an 18-7 lead by halftime, and pulled away in the second half.
Reese Woerner ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns, and Brice Wingad threw for two scores on 11 of 14 passing for 230 yards.
Tyler McBride had five catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Gerber nabbed an interception and returned it 50 yards for a score.
In La Crosse, Eau Claire North fell to La Crosse Logan 26-0 on Friday. Kyle Greenlund passed for 51 yards on four completions for the Huskies, but the Rangers' defense stayed stout to keep North off the scoreboard.
Three first-half touchdowns from Logan were too much to overcome.
Tyson Harvey hauled in two passes for 35 yards for North. Remy Rassbach carried the ball four times for 18 yards.
Blue Devils deny Blugolds
The UW-Eau Claire baseball team had its best chance yet to grab its first win since 1995 on Saturday. But UW-Stout had other plans.
The Blugolds and Blue Devils were tied at 4-4 headed into the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 2 of a doubleheader at Carson Park. Nate Witte, who had already homered, launched a deep fly ball to center field with one out, but it fell a few feet short of clearing the fence.
In the top of the 10th inning, UW-Stout's Ryan Herbst gave the Blue Devils the lead for good. The freshman knocked a pitch out of the park for a solo home run to put his side up 5-4.
The Blugolds got the tying run on base in the bottom of the 10th when Henry Pitsch hit a two-out single, but he never got any further.
Outnumbered, but not outmatched
Even though a red card in the 35th minute left the Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team without its starting goalkeeper and playing 10 vs. 11, it didn't slow down the Old Abes much.
Brody Luepke filled in at goalie and promptly preserved a shutout in Memorial's 1-0 win over Stevens Point on Saturday. He made four saves, and Jared Nunez's goal in the 22nd minute held up as the game winner.
The Old Abes also defeated Notre Dame 4-3 on Saturday, getting two goals from Ryder Woodford in the process.
Abes sweep, Husky takes first
Eau Claire Memorial swept both the boys and girls team titles at Saturday's La Crosse Logan cross country invite, led by second-place individual finishes from Jillian Heth and Ben Young. The Old Abes girls placed four in the top five, and two boys did the same.
Eau Claire North's Katie Rassbach won the girls race to take individual medalist honors. She finished 30 seconds ahead of Heth to take first place.
Good to be back
The UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout volleyball teams weren't playing with much on the line, but it undoubtedly felt good to be back.
The two squads played a scrimmage on Friday night, their first time competing since 2019. The 2020 fall season was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Blue Devils came out on top in Friday's battle, getting the edge 3-2 in a five-setter.
For the record
Noah Zastrow's name is already all over UW-Stout's record book. On Saturday, he put it in there one more time.
Zastrow broke the Blue Devils' record for outdoor pole vaulting, hitting a mark of 17 feet, 5.5 inches at the UW-River Falls Invitational.
The performance beat the Stout record previously held by Daniel Drewek, which stood for 10 years.