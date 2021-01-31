Confidence is not hard to come by with the Menomonie wrestling team.
After a showing like the Mustangs had on Saturday, that's understandable. Menomonie produced three champions at the Division 1 Eau Claire North regional and had six wrestlers advance to sectionals.
Kellan Aure (132 pounds), Cody Kwak (220) and Girard Jones (285) won regional crowns for the Mustangs. Menomonie took third place as a team, behind champion Hudson and runner-up River Falls.
"I think it shows how much we've built since the beginning of the season," said Jones, one of the top 285-pounders in the state. "We grinded and worked super hard to get here. I think it shows our effort as a team and how much hard work we've put in to get here."
The six Mustangs — Menomonie's regional champions are joined by Brayten Casey (106 pounds), Zach Evenson (120) and Josh Boyette (195) — will all compete for state tournament berths next weekend in Wausau.
The WIAA decreased the number of Division 1 sectional qualifiers in each weight class from four to two this season. The roadblock didn't slow down the Mustangs though.
"(Our confidence is) at a 10 out of 10 right now," Jones said. "We're excited for next weekend."
Elsewhere around the area, several local wrestlers earned regional titles. At the Regis/Altoona regional, Chase Kostka, Payton Kostka, Caden Weber and Brayden Albee all won titles for the hosts. Stanley-Boyd's Blaine Brenner, a defending state champion, and Bloomer/Colfax's Ethan Rubenzer were also winners.
At Edgar, Cadott produced six regional champions. In Durand, Boyceville finished in first after having six of its wrestlers win titles. Glenwood City and Spring Valley/Elmwood had four champions each.
Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek's Luke Fischer won a regional championship at Arcadia.
At Northwestern, Rice Lake's Carter Schulz, Brody Lammers and Traevon Wyckoff were regional champions. And in Cumberland, the hosts had three champions while Cameron produced two winners.
In Independence, Whitehall took second as a team behind five regional champions. Independence/Gilmanton had two first place finishers.
Locals advance to state swim/dive
The Eau Claire Alliance boys swim team had two individuals and one relay team earn sectional championships Saturday in Hudson, punching the swimmers' tickets to the upcoming state swimming and diving championships in Waukesha.
Ryan Biwer finished first in both the 50 freestyle (21.15) and the 100 freestyle (46.64), while Tristan Vieth prevailed in the 100 butterfly (52.54). The Alliance team of Briggs Reinke, Joseph Schlitz, Thomas Merkatoris and Biwer bested D.C. Everest by less than a second (1:28.93) to take first in the 200 freestyle relay.
Chippewa Falls' Cooper Porzondek advanced to state in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Eau Claire's Cade Sorensen qualified in the diving competition and teammate Harry Chumas did the same in the100 backstroke and 200 IM. In addition to the 100 butterfly, Vieth qualified in the 100 breaststroke.
In Division 2, Rice Lake's Joe Kroeger finished in first in the 200 freestyle (1:48.15) and 100 butterfly (53.36) in Rhinelander. Menomonie's Kevin Leach took first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:05.78. The Mustangs also had state qualifiers in diving (Dylan Norby and Dylan Foslid), the 100 butterfly (Austin Gjetson), the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Huskies earn emotional win
This one went beyond basketball.
A win is always nice. But for the Eau Claire North girls, Friday's victory over Menomonie carried extra weight.
William "BJ" Michalek, the father of Huskies JV2 player Mikayla Michalek, passed away last week after a yearlong battle with cancer. The Huskies honored the family on Friday night, holding a pregame moment of silence, sporting custom T-shirts in support and having Mikayla warm up with the varsity team.
So when the final buzzer sounded with North ahead 57-55, it meant something special.
"The girls all said this was for BJ," North coach Jill Elliott said. "It's been a pretty emotional night for everybody. We're just trying to show her as much support as we can."
The win, and all the support that came before it, felt to the Huskies like it was something they needed to do.
"At halftime we talked about how we wanted to dedicate the game to her and her family, and I think she was definitely really happy she could be with all of us tonight in honor of him," North junior Reanna Hutchinson said.
There was no doubt the Huskies were playing with purpose. They wanted to end an emotional week with some positivity.
"We just wanted to show support for Mikayla and her family," Elliott said. "In the locker room, the girls kept saying this was for him. This night was dedicated to him."
To come out on top, North needed to hold off a Mustangs team which refused to go away. The Huskies led by seven with four minutes to play, but Menomonie kept chipping away at the deficit. They pulled to within a single possession of North at 55-53 when Ashleah Quilling hit a shot with 21 seconds left.
But North's Nadia Horn hit a couple of free throws in the final 15 seconds and came up with an offensive rebound from a group of four Mustangs to help North ice the victory away.
"It was a very scrappy game," Elliott said. "I just thought that we got after every loose ball, got after every rebound. We just gave 110% effort."
Abes set up rubber match
With a playoff city clash looming next week, Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey prevailed in the dress rehearsal.
The Old Abes got out to a 3-0 lead through the first two periods and held on despite a dangerous North comeback to earn a 4-2 victory Saturday night at Hobbs Ice Arena. The win gives Memorial a regular season split with its crosstown rival after North won the first matchup earlier this month in Altoona.
"We're a better team today than we were the last time that we played," Memorial coach Mike Collins said. "We've been doing some good things, but we didn't play a complete game. I'm real disappointed in the third period, but nonetheless, we did enough to win the game."
Memorial controlled play in the first period, outshooting the Huskies 10-3. That deficit was displayed on the scoreboard as well once Luke Lindsay and Sam Brennan found the back of the net. Lindsay took a slapper from the blue line 12 minutes in that beat North goalie Tristan Bock high to open the scoring. Four minutes later, Christian Tavare fed Brennan with a backhand pass from the side of the net, and the junior defenseman tapped the puck in while parked on the crease.
Peyton Platter pushed the lead to three midway through the second period on a goal that looked similar to Brennan's. This time it was Carter Olson with the pass, finding his teammate standing right on the crease and ready to pounce.
The tide began to turn in the late stages of the second period once penalties started to pile up for the Old Abes. Robert Books kicked off the comeback with a powerplay point shot with eight and a half minutes remaining. With a new pep in its step, North got within one with 6:15 on the clock when Caden Sutter found Johan Akervik between the circles and the senior ripped one home.
The Huskies put on pressure until the final seconds, when Olson was able to slide the puck into an empty net to seal the Memorial victory.
Eau Claire Memorial finishes the regular season at 10-6 and 6-4 in Big Rivers play. The Old Abes struggled some out of the gate, losing five of their first nine games, but have now won six of seven and are riding a four-game win streak into the postseason.
Eau Claire North finished at 9-9 and 7-5 in the Big Rivers.