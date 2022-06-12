The Eau Claire Memorial boys tennis team saw its season come to an end with a 6-1 defeat to Neenah in the Division 1 state quarterfinals on Friday in Madison.
Seth Roosevelt picked up Memorial’s victory in the dual, defeating Carl Hein at No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-3. Evan Birkholz came close to a win at No. 2 singles, falling in a tiebreaker to David Murphy 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.
All of the other matches ended as straight-set victories for the Rockets.
The sixth-seeded Old Abes were playing at the team state tournament for the 15th consecutive year. They finished the season 16-7 in duals.
Third-seeded Neenah went on to finish as state runner-up after losing to Brookfield East 7-0 in Saturday’s championship dual. Brookfield Academy won the Division 2 state championship.
Old Abes, Warriors fall in sectional finals
The Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer team’s bid to reach the state tournament came up one win short. The Old Abes fell to De Pere 3-1 in a Division 1 sectional final on Saturday in Marshfield.
The Redbirds scored the game’s first three goals and held on to punch their ticket to state. Greta Steines scored midway through the second half to get Memorial on the board, but De Pere held off any further comeback.
The Redbirds built a 2-0 lead in the first half and scored early in the second. From there, they mounted a strong enough defense to carry them to this week’s state tournament in Milwaukee.
Memorial was seeking its first state tournament berth since 2016.
Elsewhere, Rice Lake fell in a Division 3 sectional final to Lakeland on penalty kicks.
Tied 2-2 as the game headed to penalty kicks, Lakeland outscored Rice Lake 4-2 to win the Division 3 sectional title on Saturday night to advance to next week’s state tournament.
“We’ve had a great record but this is the game we’ve been looking forward to all year,” Rice Lake coach Shawn Gilbert said. “Fifteen wins on the year but this is one we feel we probably let slip through out fingers.”
The Thunderbirds (16-2-2) had won their sectional semifinal game on penalty kicks while Rice Lake had dominated their previous three playoff opponents with goalie Ayla Zuzek having not seen a lot of action in net for some time.
Lakeland started the penalty kicks with a make and then Rice Lake was immediately down by one as Callie Karstens had her shot go over the cross bar.
Jordan Roethel and Kim Fries each made their shots for the Warriors but Lakeland kept the pressure on with three more successful kicks to lead 4-2. Then Kallahan Bowman had her attempt tipped off the cross bar by Lakeland goalie Naomi Hamerla to secure the Thunderbird victory.
Express get back on track
After dropping the first two contests of a four-game series against Mankato, the Eau Claire Express bounced back with an 8-4 win over the MoonDogs on Sunday.
The Express broke the game open with three runs in the fourth inning and four in the fifth. UW-Stout product Charlie Szykowny hit a double and a homer for the Express, finishing with three RBIs.
Four Eau Claire batters had multi-hit games. The series wraps up on Monday night at Carson Park.
Eide strikes out 15
Osseo pitcher Luke Eide struck out 15 batters in a complete game as part of the Merchants’ doubleheader sweep of Jim Falls in CRBL action on Sunday.
Osseo won 10-0 and 3-0, with Eide earning the win in the three-run victory. Alex Byom threw a complete game shutout in the other game.
Also on Sunday, the Eau Claire Cavaliers swept Cadott 15-0 and 12-0. Conor O’Reilly had six hits and six RBIs across the two games for the Cavs. Gabe O’Brien added four hits: three doubles and a home run.
Tilden defeated Bloomer 8-3 in Bloomer. Jordan Steinmetz and Drew Steinmetz had two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Tigers. Noah Hanson earned the win in 6.2 innings of work on the mound.
The Eau Claire Rivermen and Chippewa Falls split a doubleheader. The Rivermen won the first game 6-5, and the LumberJacks responded with an 8-6 triumph in the follow-up. Andy Niese had five hits on the day for Eau Claire, while Matt Martineau had three hits for Chippewa Falls.
Bateaux hammers Spartan
Bateaux FC hammered Spartan FC 15-1 in a Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League match on Sunday in Eau Claire.
Bateaux scored seven times in the first half and added eight more strikes after the break.