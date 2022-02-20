Menomonie junior Dylan Norby won the Division 2 state diving championship on Friday in Waukesha, becoming the first diver in program history to take home the gold.
Norby won with a dive for a score of 382. That was enough to get him past runner-up Zeb Schermacher of Plymouth, who finished just over four points behind.
He was confident going into the state meet, though he wasn’t particularly worried about taking the top spot.
“I feel good about where I’m at,” Norby said earlier last week. “I’m confident I’ll do well at state.”
On Friday, he delivered. Norby’s title is the second in the history of Menomonie’s swim and dive program. He joins swimmer Kevin Fober as the only two to ever win state championships for the school.
Fellow Mustang Dylan Foslid took fifth place, and Rice Lake’s Carson Donze and Jacob Jondreau took sixth and 11th, respectively.
Menomonie’s Kevin Leach placed 7th in the 500 freestyle in Division 2 and 11th in the 200 freestyle.
In the Division 1 state meet on Saturday, the Eau Claire Alliance’s 200 freestyle relay took 15th to lead all local competitors. The Alliance’s 200 medley relay took 19th and the 400 freestyle relay took 21st. Cade Sorensen placed 19th in the diving competition.
Chippewa Falls’ Ryan Beranek took 24th in the 100 breaststroke.
Crickets earn title in OT thriller
Isaac Steinke made a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left in double overtime, and the Fall Creek boys basketball team held on for a thrilling 53-52 win over Stanley-Boyd to clinch the Western Cloverbelt Conference on Friday.
The two teams entered the tilt with matching records atop the conference, ensuring one would walk away with the league title. Steinke made sure it would be the Crickets, but they got a battle from the Orioles.
Fall Creek led late in regulation, but Carsen Hause scored on a drive to tie the game and force overtime. The Orioles led by five with under one minute left in the first overtime, but Leo Hagberg and Soren Johnson scored a pair of baskets for send the game to another overtime.
The Orioles again led late in the second overtime after Hause made a free throw with 26 seconds remaining, putting Stanley-Boyd up 52-51. But Steinke got fouled and sent to the line, where he delivered the two biggest free throws of the Crickets’ season.
Stanley-Boyd had a chance to win in the final 10 seconds, but couldn’t get a shot to fall.
Fall Creek overcame the absence of leading scorer Bo Vollrath, who was out with an injury. Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Crickets, and Cameron Martzke added 13.
Lucas Smith and Brady Potaczek scored 15 each for Stanley-Boyd.
It was the second consecutive conference title for the Crickets.
Eau Claire co-op wins BRC meet
The Eau Claire Memorial/North gymnastics team won Saturday’s Big Rivers Conference tournament in Menomonie.
Eau Claire scored 136.775 points to hold off second-place Chippewa Falls by 0.025 points. Emma Loen won the all-around competition to lead Eau Claire.
Menmonie placed third.
Blugolds advance in WIAC
The UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team advanced to the semifinals of the WIAC tournament by sweeping Northland over the weekend.
The Blugolds won 8-1 on Friday and 1-0 on Saturday. They’ll take on second-seeded UW-River Falls in a two-game series next Friday and Saturday for a spot in the conference finals.
UW-Stout fell in the first round, losing 1-0 and 7-4 to UW-Superior in a two-game series.
Falcons take WIAC title
UW-River Falls defeated UW-Eau Claire 4-1 on Friday and 2-0 on Saturday to clinch the WIAC women’s hockey championship.
Friday’s result set up a winner-take-all rematch on Saturday. In the second meeting, the Falcons scored once in the second period and once in the third to clinch the title.