The Eau Claire North football team earned a victory eight years in the making on Friday night.
The Huskies blanked Superior 21-0 at Carson Park for their first Big Rivers Conference victory since 2014. James Jarzynski ran for a pair of touchdowns, Jack Kein added a rushing score of his own, and the defense was strong all night to end the program's conference drought.
Even North's special teams got involved. The Huskies blocked a field goal from the Spartans at the end of the first half.
The win ended a 46-game losing streak in the Big Rivers. North's last conference win came on Sept. 26, 2014, when it beat Chippewa Falls. It's also the team's first victory under coach Matt McGinnis.
Kein ran for 168 yards in the victory. He also passed for 39 yards. Cam Olson and Jarzynski ran for 52 and 50 yards, respectively. Jarzynski scored in the first and second quarters, and Kein found the end zone in the fourth to punctuate the victory.
The North defense held Superior to 206 yards in the shutout.
Mustangs hold off rival Cards
Sometimes it does not matter how robust a football team’s defensive effort may be, because as Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich pointed out Friday night after his team’s 20-14 defeat at Menomonie, “it is hard to win a football game on just three or four offensive plays a quarter.”
Steele Schaefer ran for three touchdowns as the Mustangs built a 20-point lead and held off the Cardinals to win the latest edition of one of the state's oldest rivalries.
Menomonie coach Mike Sinz expressed pride in his team and how it has started the season.
"We played two great teams back-to-back in Rice Lake and Onalaska," Sinz said. "We (the coaching staff) told the team that would pay off in the long run.”
Sinz acknowledged the Cardinals would be a “big, physical team.”
"We knew they were big up front, every kid is over 225 pounds," he said. "So we knew it was going to be a physical game. And that we had to raise our level and be physical with them. Our kids did that on both sides of the football.”
Menomonie's coach recognized the Mustangs’ defensive efforts to hold the Cardinals scoreless for three quarters.
The Mustangs scored first with 8:50 left on the clock in the first half thanks to a 6-yard run from Schaefer. Schaefer scored again with just 20 seconds left in the opening half to make it a 14-0 contest as both teams broke for the locker rooms. Schaefer’s romp from midfield with 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter gave the Mustangs a 20-0 advantage heading into the final quarter.
It wasn't until the final quarter that the Cardinals hung up any points of their own on the scoreboard.
Dawson Goodman scored on a 6-yard run to put Chippewa Falls on the board early in the fourth. The Cardinals added another score on Mason Von Haden's 31-yard touchdown pass to Mason Howard, but there wasn't enough time left to complete the rally.
Crickets snap long skid
The Fall Creek football team ended a 16-game losing streak to Stanley-Boyd with a 25-19 win over the Orioles on Friday. Leo Hagberg caught the winning touchdown pass in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.
Eli Laube threw three touchdown passes, with two going to Hagberg and another to Ben Kelly. Bo Vollrath recovered a fumble for a touchdown for the Crickets.
Seyer earns 200th win
The Regis/McDonell girls tennis team edged Kohler 4-3 on Friday to give coach Kyle Seyer the 200th victory of his career. The Saints won three of four singles matches and took the top doubles match for the dual win.
The Saints also defeated Brookfield Academy in tournament action at Kohler, but fell to Catholic Memorial.
Cards, Blackhawks win tourneys
The Chippewa Falls and Bloomer volleyball teams won tournament titles over the weekend.
The Cardinals went unbeaten at Merrill on Saturday, winning all four matches they played in straight sets. Chippewa Falls beat Merrill, Stanley-Boyd, Edgar and Tomahawk.
Bloomer went 4-1 at Osceola to win the tournament championship. After falling to St. Croix Falls 2-1 in pool play, the Blackhawks got revenge with a 2-1 win over the Saints in the championship match.
Elsewhere, Immanuel Lutheran took second place in tournament action at Elmwood. The Lancers went 4-0 to reach the championship, where they fell to Clayton 2-0.
Fossum, Anders win Knudtson
Immanuel Lutheran's Micah Fossum and Fall Creek's Jenna Anders were the boys and girls winners at the Knudtson Invite on Saturday in Fall Creek.
Fossum won a photo finish ahead of Durand's Connor Davidson, finishing in 19 minutes, 8.5 seconds to edge Davidson by 0.4 seconds. Anders held off Thorp-Gilman's Shaylie Zarza by 2.1 seconds to win the girls race in 21:13.1.
In Menomonie, Eau Claire Memorial's Colin Hanson and Will Sylvester shined in the boys race at the Menomonie Relays on Saturday. Hanson took first and Sylvester was second. The Old Abes took second in the team standings. The Memorial girls also took second place behind a runner-up finish by Elizabeth Anderson, who placed 24th in the overall standings.