Calley Olson couldn’t have had a much better day than the one she had Friday.
The Bloomer softball player started things off by pitching a five-inning no-hitter in the Blackhawks’ 10-0 win over Weyauwega-Fremont, hitting a triple and a homer to help her cause offensively. Then she followed with four hits — including two doubles and a home run — in Bloomer’s 16-2 win in Game 2 to complete a doubleheader sweep.
In the no-hitter, she struck out 13 batters while walking just one.
Tori Jenneman added a home run in Game 1, and Emily Kuehl tallied six RBIs in Game 2. Kylee Sedlacek had four hits and three RBIs in Game 2.
Walk-off winners
The first win of the Eau Claire Express’ season came in wild fashion on Friday night.
Henry George knocked a walk-off single to left field, scoring Ryan Lin-Peistrup to give the Express a 9-8 win over Mankato at Carson Park.
The walk-off capped a wild, back-and-forth affair against the MoonDogs. The Express ran out to a 6-1 lead by the fourth inning before Mankato started a late rally.
The MoonDogs scored seven runs across the final four frames, including two in the top of the ninth to foil a save opportunity for Eau Claire.
The Express got the final run they needed when Lin-Peistrup was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the ninth and advanced to second and third on a pair of errant pitches.
George took care of the rest.
Mason on target
Haley Mason’s aim was true on Saturday.
The Chippewa Falls soccer player netted a hat trick to lead the Cardinals to a 3-2 nonconference victory over Holmen. She struck twice in the first half and once in the second.
Grace Ritzinger tallied two assists, and Jennah Johnson added another. Mallory Colle made five saves in goal for Chi-Hi.
Blugold alum reaches swim final
UW-Eau Claire alumnus Collin Miller had a memorable experience at the United States Swimming Olympic Trials on Saturday.
The former Blugold advanced out of the prelims in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke during the Wave I meet. He placed 16th overall in the event with a time of 1:03.19.
Hilltoppers win marathon
Glenwood City and Elk Mound were on the softball field a long time on Friday.
The Hilltoppers made it count, scoring three times in the top of the 11th inning to defeat the Mounders 7-4.
Maddie Oehlke pitched all 11 frames to earn the win, and had three hits at the plate. McKenna Diermeier pitched a complete game for the Mounders and was 3 for 6 with a double and two triples offensively.