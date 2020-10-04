All eyes were on Mondovi Friday.
An intriguing prep football matchup pitted the host Buffaloes — ranked No. 3 in Division 6 — against top-ranked Regis. The winner of the titanic clash had a chance to establish itself as the top dog in the Cloverbelt Conference.
And as has often been the case over the last few years, the Ramblers showed they’re the team to beat until proven otherwise.
The game was close throughout, but the Ramblers pulled away with 14 points in the fourth quarter for a 22-0 road win over the Buffaloes. The Regis defense held Mondovi to 253 yards of offense, a week after the Buffaloes put up 48 points behind running back Tanner Marsh’s 321 yards.
“To hold a great back like Marsh in check and keep their offense out of the end zone is no easy task,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said after the game. “I think in all areas of the game we really matured tonight. We knew coming into this season we lost some pretty key players and there was going to be some maturing and growing up that had to take place. Fortunately we’ve been able to sneak out a couple wins through these first two weeks while that’s been occurring.”
Zander Rockow’s 47-yard touchdown run in the final seconds of the first quarter was the game’s only score for much of the contest. Both defenses held their opponent in check, with the next breakthrough — Aaron Haselwander’s 33-yard scoring run — not coming until early in the fourth quarter.
Rockow hit pay dirt again with 3:07 left to ice the game away.
The Buffaloes’ arguably best chance to score came in the second quarter when the team chipped away on a 16-play, 56-yard drive. Quarterback Cade Brenner and the running back duo of Marsh and Dawson Rud took turns rushing, with Marsh even getting the team inside the 20. Unfortunately for coach Craig Loscheider’s bunch, that play to get the Buffaloes in the red zone was negated by a holding call.
Four plays later, the team turned the ball over on downs on a Brenner incompletion.
Mondovi (1-1) didn’t get the ball past the Regis 40 again until the team’s final drive, which ended at the 18 with the clock striking zero.
“It was a frustrating night offensively,” Loscheider said. “Tanner got a little banged up early on and wasn’t what he is, but he toughed it out. We felt like the yards were there if we were just executing our stuff. ... Every drive that got moving ended up with a penalty or two and we didn’t have a way to get chunk yards.”
Rockow, Haselwander and Peyton Mayer all had more than 60 rushing yards for the Ramblers (2-0). Marsh ran for 145 on 33 carries for Mondovi.
A look at the other highlights from the weekend’s action:
Comeback Cards
Down by two scores in the first half, Chippewa Falls didn’t flinch.
The Cardinals trailed Hudson 14-0 in the second quarter in Chippewa Falls, but scored 17 unanswered points to rally for a Big Rivers victory. Ben Steinmetz’s two-yard touchdown run with 6:20 remaining in the game was the decisive score.
Hudson went up by 14 on Owen Anderson’s eight-yard touchdown pass to Troy Bounting midway through the second quarter. But Chi-Hi got some momentum rolling when Brayden Warwick tossed an eight-yard scoring pass of his own to Isaac Frenette to cut the lead to 14-6 with 50 seconds until halftime.
Jack Meyer drilled a 43-yard field goal in the first minute of the fourth quarter to cut Hudson’s lead to five points, and Steinmetz sealed the deal just under five minutes later.
Outstanding Opsal
A member of the New Auburn fan section yelled “11’s going to run it” just before McDonell quarterback Tanner Opsal rushed in for his second of six touchdowns on Saturday afternoon.
Even if you know what’s coming, slowing down the 6-foot-3 Opsal is easier said than done. The senior signal-caller threw for three touchdowns and ran for three Saturday, accounting for all but one of McDonell’s scores in the Macks’ 50-8 victory against New Auburn on Dorais Field.
“He reads really well,” New Auburn coach Wayne North said. “It’s hard to stop him. You have to have a hard hitter and you have to have someone that flows with him really well, somebody that has a nose for the ball. And those players don’t just come along every day.”
It was the second straight strong performance to start the season for Opsal, who ran for 309 yards, passed for 58 and accounted for six total touchdowns last week in the Macks’ comeback victory against Alma Center Lincoln.
Dual threat
Simon Bauer was having so much fun finding the end zone on offense that he decided to try it out on the other side of the ball too.
With two rushing touchdowns already to his credit, the Durand junior dropped back into pass coverage midway through the third quarter during the Panthers’ matchup with Osseo-Fairchild. In the blink of an eye, that touchdown total could be bumped up a notch.
Bauer intercepted a pass and brought it all the way to the house 65 yards down the field, serving as one of the highlights in a turnover frenzy forced by the Durand defense in a 42-14 win over the Thunder.
Bauer added a 93-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for good measure, pushing the Panthers to 2-0 on the season.
But which did he like better — hitting pay dirt on offense or defense?
“I’d have to say just following my offensive line guys blocking for me,” Bauer said. “They were making some huge holes for me, really opening up the field for me.”
Bauer ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, and the Panthers forced four turnovers to pull away from the Thunder. Durand scored the first 36 points of the game before Osseo-Fairchild got on the board in the fourth quarter.
“We had a little adversity, we had a two-way starter that couldn’t play tonight,” Durand coach Rod Rosemeyer said. “So we had a lot of kids that we had to move around on Thursday night. So I was really happy with the way they stepped in and played. And football-wise, I was really happy we took advantage of some turnovers and some short fields.”
Efficient air raid
Elk Mound’s Ryan Bohl didn’t pass the ball a lot against Fall Creek, but he made it count when he did.
Bohl tossed three touchdowns on five completions in a 43-0 win over Fall Creek. He hit Ben Heath for two scores and Michael Jenson for another.
Bohl finished with 88 passing yards.
Dominant defense
Independence/Gilmanton had a defensive debut to remember, holding Eleva-Strum to 31 yards of offense in a 22-0 win.
The Indees had two interceptions and didn’t allow any passing yards, winning their first game of the season.