MONDOVI — In a clash of unbeaten, state-ranked squads, the Regis football team showed it may be on a level of its own.
The Ramblers scored the first 37 points of the game in a 37-14 win over Mondovi on Friday in Mondovi. The Ramblers and Buffaloes both entered the night undefeated and ranked in the Associated Press’ small-school poll, and Regis got on the inside track to the Cloverbelt Conference title by breaking off big play after big play against a tough Mondovi defense.
“I was really impressed with how our kids came out,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “I thought they were really focused all week at practice, and tonight they came out and played with a lot of passion, a lot of energy. Give props to Mondovi, they’re a good football team. They’re going to win plenty of more games here and have a deep run in the playoffs. I just thought our kids played really, really hard and played well.”
The Ramblers (7-0, 5-0) stated their intentions immediately. Carson Tait ran for an 81-yard touchdown on the game’s first play, and Regis led the rest of the way. They tacked on four more touchdowns and a field goal in the first half.
Four of Regis’ five touchdowns came from more than 50 yards away from the end zone. The Ramblers led 10-0 after the first quarter, but Tait ran for a 57-yard score and earned another one by taking a reception 92 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Josh Brickner added a five-yard score in the closing minute of the half to put Regis ahead by 31.
“They’ve done that to most everybody,” Mondovi coach Craig Loscheider said. “Our defense has not given up much of anything all year, and we played them tougher than that the last two years with a lot of the same kids on the field. We were a tougher defense on paper (this year), so I came into the game pretty confident. But obviously they have some kids and some speed that we weren’t ready for.”
Zander Rockow produced the final home-run play for the Ramblers, breaking several tackles on his way to an 83-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Mondovi (6-1, 4-1) got on the board on a Dawson Rud pass to Jarod Falkner in the fourth quarter, and Rud added a rushing touchdown in the final minute.
Regis ran for 277 yards on 26 attempts. Tait turned three rushes into 168 yards. Quarterback Kendon Krogman completed just two passes, but they were good for 164 yards.
Cards earn wild victory
How did the Chippewa Falls football team celebrate its 20-14 overtime victory over River Falls at Dorais Field Friday night? The Cardinals gathered in a group on the track and turned to face the home fans to join them in chanting, “it’s good to be a Chippewa Cardinal!”
It was a dramatic ending to a game the hometown Cards tied up in the closing minutes of the third quarter. The drama was amplified by the means in which the winning touchdown was scored. Chippewa Falls attempted a field goal, but the kick was blocked and snatched up by Cardinal senior Dawson Goodman, who took it into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
“To my mind, he is by far the best player in the conference and probably one of the best in the state,” Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said of Goodman. “He’s deserving of it. I wish everybody could get to meet the kid. He’s just such a gentleman and a positive influence around the school and all our students. He’s just a gem.”
With the dramatic win, the Cardinals knocked the Wildcats from the ranks of the unbeaten and broke open the Big Rivers Conference title chase.
The Wildcats were the first ones on the board at 9:52 in the first quarter after Gavin Kohel dashed 46 yards to put River Falls at the 2 yard line with 10:00 on the clock for the quarter. The Wildcats led 14-0 at halftime.
The Cardinals hung up their first six points in the third quarter on Jackson LeMay’s run, and celebrated another touchdown with 3:32 on the clock in the third quarter when Mason Von Haden completed a pass to Mason Howard.
Chippewa Falls won the overtime coin toss, and elected to defend first. They forced a fumble on River Falls’ first play, setting the stage for the final-play dramatics.
Raiders pull away from Huskies
Jake Busson accounted for four touchdowns as Hudson got past Eau Claire North 34-7 on Friday at Carson Park.
Busson ran for two and threw two more as the Raiders climbed into a tie atop the Big Rivers with River Falls. Traeton Goss caught a touchdown pass from Jack Kein to get North on the board late in the second quarter, but it was the Huskies’ only trip to the end zone against a staunch Hudson defense.
Spartans beat Abes for first win
Superior scored five straight touchdowns to overturn an early deficit and pick up their first win in a 34-13 victory over Eau Claire Memorial on Friday in Superior.
Gavin Gerber gave Memorial a 7-0 lead with a touchdown run in the first quarter, but it was all Superior from there. Carson Gotelaere ran for four touchdowns across the second and fourth quarters as the Spartans pulled away. He also threw a touchdown pass.
Ryan Thompson connected with Reagan Hub on a 71-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, but Memorial didn’t gain any further ground.
Tigers hold off Mustangs
New Richmond broke a 7-7 tie on Andrew Trandahl’s touchdown run in the second quarter and held on for a 24-21 victory over Menomonie on Friday at Williams Stadium.
The Tigers took an early lead on Catcher Langeness’ touchdown run, but Menomonie answered later in the first quarter. Treysen Witt threw a nine-yard touchdown to Steele Schaefer in the first quarter for the Mustangs.
Menomonie outscored New Richmond 14-7 in the second half, but couldn’t complete a comeback. Trandahl had another rushing score in the fourth quarter.
Menomonie dropped to 2-3 in conference play and must win its final two games to guarantee itself a spot in the postseason to keep the state’s longest active streak of playoff appearances.
Rails fall on road
Brady Seiling broke off a pair of touchdown runs for more than 70 yards in the first quarter, and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau never looked back in a 42-14 win over Altoona on Friday. Seiling also had a pick-six.
Colin Boyarski ran for a touchdown in the second quarter for Altoona, and Thorin Steele threw a score to Zavondre Cole in the fourth. Boyarski ran for 120 yards on 23 carries.
Cards win loaded tournament
The Chippewa Falls volleyball team emerged unscathed from a tournament in Bloomer on Saturday. The field was loaded with state-ranked teams, including the Cardinals.
Chippewa Falls went 5-0, winning each match in a sweep. McDonell took second and Bloomer placed third.
Steel, Jets split
The Chippewa Steel and Janesville Jets split a two-game series last weekend in Chippewa Falls. The Steel won 3-1 on Friday, but the Jets recovered with a 3-2 victory on Saturday. Chippewa is now 5-4 this season.