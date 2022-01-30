Girls wrestlers had a chance to seize a bit of Wisconsin history this weekend. Lyndsey Stark made sure to take full advantage.
The Spring Valley/Elmwood freshman won a state championship at 185 pounds on Saturday in La Crosse, one of 12 title-winners at the WIAA's first-ever state tournament for the sport. She pinned Merrill's Brindley Eternicka in the state finals.
"(It feels) pretty good," Stark said on Bally Sports Wisconsin's broadcast of the tournament. "I've been working hard at this for seven years."
Stark pinned Martin Luther's June Ulbing in the quarterfinals and scored an 8-2 decision over Arial Haemmerle of Winneconne in the semifinals.
Boyceville's Emma Gruenhagen was the state runner-up at 126 pounds. She fell to Jefferson's Sofia Brynman-Metcalf by pin in the championship match.
Several locals also earned spots on the podium at the inaugural tournament. That group included three from Eau Claire North: Shelly Bulman was third at 138 pounds, Katlyn Grant took fourth at 145 pounds and Cambree Lokken placed sixth at 235.
Glenwood City's Savanna Millermon took third at 100 pounds and Spring Valley/Elmwood's Haeli Casey took fifth. Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek's Breanna Wier was third at 152 pounds.
Thunder pull ahead
The Osseo-Fairchild girls basketball team earned a leg up in the race for the Western Cloverbelt Conference title on Friday night. The Thunder and McDonell entered their showdown tied atop the league, and Osseo-Fairchild climbed into the driver's seat with a 59-50 victory.
Brooke McCune scored a game-high 19 points, and Taylor Gunderson added 12. Marley Hughes had 14 points for McDonell.
The Thunder now hold a one-game lead over the Macks in the conference standings.
Durand keeps pace
The Durand girls basketball team earned a key win to keep pace in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference on Friday, defeating conference leader Colfax 57-46.
Madisyn Kilboten and Emma Hoyt scored 15 points apiece to lead the Panthers. Durand outscored the Vikings 17-10 in the final three-plus minutes of the game to pull away. Hoyt had seven of her 15 points in the final 2:35.
Madi Barstad scored 15 points for Colfax.
Weaver sets DIII record
There's a new Division III record in the men's heptathlon. UW-Eau Claire's Marcus Weaver is to thank.
Weaver scored 5,533 points at Saturday's Warren Bowlus Open at UW-Stout, setting a new national record. He broke former teammate Dylan Cooper's mark.
Blugolds sweep Blue Devils
The UW-Eau Claire men's hockey team swept rival UW-Stout over the weekend, 4-1 and 2-1.
In the first game of the series, the Blugolds scored four unanswered goals to secure the victory. In the rematch, Ty Readman scored a game-winner in overtime to complete the sweep.