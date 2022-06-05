A handful of local players reached the second round of the individual boys tennis state tournament over the weekend in Madison.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Evan Birkholz won his opening-round match in Division 1 singles, while the Old Abes’ doubles team of Jack Willems and Ben Zumwalt also reached the second round. In Division 2 doubles, Baldwin-Woodville’s Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker won their first match before falling in the second round.
In the Division 1 singles bracket, Memorial’s Bennett Kohlhepp and Seth Roosevelt and Menomonie’s Joey Leipnitz all fell in the opening round of play. Eau Claire North’s Isaac Lashley/Blake Bembnister, Memorial’s Jackson Sailing/Gavin Sorensen and Menomonie’s Cole Witucki/Joaquin Gamez also saw their runs end in the first round of doubles play.
Regis singles player Alex Erickson and doubles team Jude Multhauf/Hank Axelrod dropped their opening matches. Altoona’s Dan Harris also fell in the first round.
The tennis season wraps up this week with the team state tournament. Memorial will face Neenah in a Division 1 quarterfinal on Friday in Madison.
Old Abes win regional
Five different players scored as the Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer team clinched a Division 1 regional title with a 5-0 win over Chippewa Falls on Saturday.
Annika Skolos, Greta Steines, Claire Shinners, Josie Barstad and Maddy Rosenberger all had goals for the Old Abes. Memorial will host D.C. Everest in the sectional semifinals on Thursday.
In Division 3, Rice Lake earned a regional title with a 1-0 victory against Hayward. The Warriors take on Barron/Cumberland in the sectional semifinals.
Regis/McDonell saw its tournament run come to an end in the Division 4 regional finals, falling to top-seeded Washburn/Bayfield 4-3.
Express streak hits 6
The Eau Claire Express pushed its win streak to six with a 4-1 win over Waterloo on Sunday.
Since dropping their season opener against La Crosse last Monday, the Express haven’t lost. They split that two-game series, then swept a two-game series against Willmar and have won three straight against the Bucks.
Cavaliers sweep Rivermen
The Eau Claire Cavaliers prevailed in an all-Eau Claire doubleheader on Sunday, sweeping the Eau Claire Rivermen 2-1 and 16-7.
The Cavaliers won the first game in walk-off fashion. Mitch Voller hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth, bringing Cooper Kapanke in to score the winning run. Cooper Kapanke, Campbell Kapanke and Jaden Nix all drove in two runs for the Cavs in the second game.
Rivermen pitcher Tyler Gray struck out 10 in Game 1, becoming the third pitcher in Chippewa River Baseball League history to surpass 1,000 career strikeouts.
Elsewhere, Eric Taft picked up his first CRBL victory as part of Chippewa Falls’ 11-1, 13-2 sweep of Cadott. Taft pitched five innings in the LumberJacks’ win in Game 2. Chandler Blair drove in three runs in the first game.
Tilden and Osseo split a doubleheader, with Tilden winning 3-1 and Osseo taking the other 11-0. PJ Lequia pitched a complete game in the Tigers’ victory, holding the Merchants to three hits. Luke Eide returned the favor for Osseo though, throwing a complete game shutout in the 11-0 win. Todd Wienkes had four hits and four RBIs in the win.
The Eau Claire Bears took a doubleheader from Bloomer, 10-7 and 11-0. Chevy Tollefson threw a complete game shutout for the Bears, and Austin LeMay homered in Game 2.
Union Eau Claire wins key clash
Union Eau Claire FC won a battle of unbeatens on Sunday, knocking off Hayward 3-2 in a Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League clash.
Union Eau Claire trailed 1-0 in the first half, but scored three of the game’s next four goals to clinch the victory. Luis Nunez, Lu Shi Xiong and Awalow Bundid netted goals for Union Eau Claire.
Bateaux FC also picked up three points with an 8-0 win over Poskin Jets. Bateaux scored four times in the first 20 minutes to pull away early.