CHIPPEWA FALLS — McDonell snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday afternoon with a 42-0 homecoming victory over the Bruce Raiders at Dorais Field. Wide receiver Dale Tetrault made history in the win, becoming the state's all-time leader in eight-man career receiving yards.
Tetrault's eight receptions in the first half helped him eclipse the prior state record of 150 career receptions in eight-player football. The senior now has 153 in his McDonell career.
Tetrault said after the game the Macks’ season goal is a conference championship, and that he was feeling really good about the game after the fact.
"It was really good to put a goose egg on the board for the other team, and to see our JV get some minutes in,” he said.
Tetrault indicated his success as a receiver has come from doing hard work in the weight room with his teammates, and a sense of teamwork. He explained the team could feel the energy from the McDonell football fans in the crowd
"It was an amazing crowd and amazing support for McDonell football even though we had other sports going on, we still had a great crowd and they cheered loud," Tetrault said.
Eagles get revenge
Shortly after Pepin/Alma's 45-36 victory over the Augusta Beavers Friday evening, Eagles senior quarterback Drew Seifert admitted the win was flavored with a small measure of revenge for Augusta’s 22-20, come-from-behind win in 2021.
The Beavers' win last year gave them a crucial edge in the Dairyland Conference title race. This time, the Eagles have the advantage.
"We came in with a lot of confidence," Seifert said. "We had a really good week of practice leading up to it so we were feeling good. Our focus now is play every game just like that. When we prepare, we prepare well and then we need to go out and play like it's our last game. Every time."
Pepin/Alma took the lead for good on Demetrius Bergmann's 4-yard touchdown run with 4:02 left in the third.
Seifert led the game for passing, with 12 completions on 16 attempts for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Madox Stewart tallied five receptions, 137 yards, and two touchdowns. Augusta's Ben Dickinsen logged 143 rushing yards on 12 carries, and Bergmann topped that with 21 carries for 135 yards and a trio of touchdowns.
Rockow returns, Ramblers roll
Five possessions, five touchdowns — it was as close to a flawless first half as the Regis football team could hope for, and it set the tone for the Ramblers' fifth win of the season.
Regis scored every time it got the ball in the first half en route to a 42-7 win over Durand-Arkansaw on Friday at Bauer Built Sports Complex. Defensively, the Ramblers forced three turnovers before halftime to pull away in a meeting of teams that were both unbeaten in Cloverbelt Conference action.
"A real complete performance in all three phases," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "Our kids played with a lot of energy and a lot of passion tonight. I'm proud of how our kids have improved. From Week 1 to now, there's a significant amount of improvement."
The victory was made even sweeter by the return of star running back Zander Rockow. The University of Minnesota commit missed the first four games of the season with an injury and made his season debut against the Panthers. The senior played sparingly, carrying the ball just five times, but scored an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
"He just got cleared today," Brenner said. "It was a big surprise, we found that out about 3:30 today. He hasn't practiced much, so we're just blessed to have him back and get a few reps in on offense."
Evrett Tait got Regis on the board with a four-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, and Carson Tait added a 55-yard dash to the end zone with five seconds left in the period.
Rockow scored with 7:56 left in the second quarter before Jack Weisenberger broke off touchdown runs of 95 and 68 yards to put Regis ahead 35-0 at halftime.
Kendon Krogman hit Carson Tait with a 78-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to close out the scoring for the Ramblers.
Blackhawks upend Rice Lake in OT
Facing its first challenge in the Middle Border Conference, costly turnovers and a potent passing attack from the opposition left the Rice Lake football team on the losing side of a 33-26 overtime defeat by Baldwin-Woodville on Friday night.
"We knew it was going to be tough," Baldwin-Woodville coach Dan Keefer said. "I’m just glad our kids showed up and played like they did. It means a lot to us. That’s a great football program, that’s a very good football team."
The Blackhawks struck immediately on the first play as they began overtime with the ball. Quarterback Masen Werner found Gavin Sell in the corner of the end zone for the 25-yard scoring play. Davis Paulsen added the extra point to lead by seven.
Rice Lake (4-1, 2-1) then had its chance to match Baldwin-Woodville. Max Nelson found Matt Farm for a 13-yard gain to bring the Warriors down to the 12. Farm hauled in another pass down to the 6 but Easton Stone was stopped for a gain of one on third-and-4 forcing fourth down. Nelson dropped back and didn't have a receiver open. With the defense collapsing he tossed one to the end zone but Paulsen grabbed it away from Stone to seal the victory for the Blackhawks.
"Turnovers, penalties and blown assignments — just not ready to play. That’s my fault," Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said.
Cards top Huskies for 1st BRC win
Mason Howard ran for three touchdowns as the Chippewa Falls football team defeated Eau Claire North 42-14 on Friday at Dorais Field for its first Big Rivers victory.
Howard scored once in each of the first three quarters for the Cardinals. He had nine carries for 93 yards. Mayson Tester and Devan Bush also ran for touchdowns for Chippewa Falls. Mason Von Haden connected with Jackson LeMay for a 57-yard touchdown pass too.
The game was tied at seven early in the second quarter, but the Cardinals scored four touchdowns across the second and third periods to pull away.
Jack Kein and Cam Olson ran for touchdowns for the Huskies. Olson and James Jarzynski ran for 66 yards apiece for North, and Kein was close behind with 61.
Wildcats hold off Old Abes
Eau Claire Memorial led 9-7 in the third quarter, but River Falls scored a go-ahead touchdown later in the period to stay unbeaten with a 13-9 victory over the Old Abes on Friday at Carson Park.
Connor Anderson made a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter for Memorial, and the Old Abes returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in the third. Ryan Thompson passed for 106 yards on 11 completions. But Jordan Severson had a pair of touchdown runs to give the Wildcats the edge.
Herrick hits 1,000
Bloomer setter Amelia Herrick surpassed 1,000 career assists as the Bloomer volleyball team took third place at an invitational at Eau Claire North on Saturday.
Herrick passed 66 assists at the tournament for Bloomer, which finished behind Eau Claire Memorial and Osceola.
Elsewhere in volleyball action, McDonell swept five consecutive matches to win a Diocesan tournament on Saturday. The Macks won every match 2-0.
Blugolds unbeaten at tourney
The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team got off to a good start on its home floor, going 3-0 at its Sandy Schumacher Memorial Tournament over the weekend.
The Blugolds edged St. Benedict 3-2 on Friday night, and then swept Lakeland and St. Catherine 3-0 on Saturday.